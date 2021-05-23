Snappers Win Sunday Slugfest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Beloit Snappers and the Cedar Rapids Kernels combined for five home runs Sunday in a 10-5 Snappers victory at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Beloit (10-8) also earned a 4-2 series victory against Cedar Rapids (8-10).

A pair of four-run fourths opened Sunday's scoring. Griffin Conine and Nic Ready each hit two-run homers for a 4-0 Snappers lead. Cedar Rapids answered with a Seth Gray solo shot to begin a game-tying rally. Trey Cabbage hit an RBI single, and birthday boy Michael Helman added a two-run single that forced the 4-4 tie.

Beloit jumped ahead, 7-4, within the seventh. Tevin Mitchell scored from first base on Ynmanol Marinez's go-ahead double. Will Banfield collected a double of his own later in the frame to drive in Marinez and pinch-runner Thomas Jones.

The Snappers and the Kernels traded solo shots during the eighth inning. Ready's second blast of the game lifted Beloit's lead to 8-4, but Jair Camargo delivered a massive round-tripper into the batter's eye that brought Cedar Rapids within 8-5.

Jones and Conine provided insurance runs in the top of the ninth and set Beloit with its winning margin of 10-5. Kameron Misner drew a leadoff walk and scored on a double from Jones who later came in after Conine's sacrifice fly.

Jake Walters (1-1) tossed 2.1 shutout innings of relief in his first win of the season. Josh Simpson and Tyler Mitzel followed with a hold and a save, respectively. Tyler Palm (0-2) yielded three runs in 1.2 innings pitched and suffered the loss.

This 12-game Kernels homestand resumes at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium with the opener of a six-game series between Cedar Rapids and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the contest on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Upcoming promotions include "Copa de la Diversión" Night this Wednesday, Big Screen Thursday presented by First Federal Credit Union and 104.5 KDAT, Two for One Friday sponsored by 98.1 KHAK, Saturday postgame fireworks, and Kids Eat Free Sunday courtesy of Great Clips and Z102.9.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560.

