Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

Sunday, May 23, 2021 l Game # 18

Four Winds Field l South Bend, Ind. l 2:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (10-7) at South Bend Cubs (7-9)

RH Noah Davis (0-2, 5.02) vs. RH Chris Kachmar (0-1, 5.40)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the last game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: South Bend 3, Dayton 2. This is the only series in 2021 between the two clubs.

Last Game: Saturday: South Bend 3, Dayton 2. The Cubs notched a walk-off win by breaking a 2-2 tie with a run in the bottom of the ninth on a bases loaded walk with no outs. Dayton had just four hits including two by Francisco Urbaez, who hit his first career home run. Dayton starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar became the first Dragons hurler to go six innings this season. The Dragons struck out 14 times as a team, a season high for 2021.

Roster Addition: First baseman/outfielder Alex McGarry has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona. McGarry was batting .360 with Daytona and had connected on four home runs in just seven games. His home run total and .960 slugging percentage both ranked second in the Low-A Southeast League. He spent two seasons at Oregon State in 2019-20, appearing in 63 games for the Beavers and batting .292 with 11 home runs in 216 at-bats.

Player Notes

Jacob Hurtubise has hit safely in five straight games, going 5 for 15, .333. He stole two bases last night and leads the team with seven.

Reliever Jacques Pucheu has not allowed a run in 9.1 innings this season. Opposing batters have gone 3 for 30 against him.

Reliever Eddy Demurias has two saves and has not allowed a run in 6.1 innings, giving up only three hits with a .143 opponent's batting average.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 7.1 innings, surrendering just three hits and five walks. He has struck out 14 of 31 batters faced.

Reliever Francis Peguero has not allowed a run in six innings, allowing just two hits and one walk.

Ricky Salinas in his last two appearances: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 SO.

Spencer Stockton has allowed only two runs in 12.2 innings, giving up seven hits (.163 avg. against) with a 1.42 ERA.

Lyon Richardson ranks second in the league in ERA at 1.10. He has given up two earned runs in 16.1 innings.

Team Notes

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 16 of the 17 games they have played this season.

HITTING: The Dragons rank fourth in the league in batting average (.231) despite batting just .198 in the South Bend series.

The Dragons averaged 6.7 runs per game in their first series vs. Great Lakes. They averaged 2.8 runs per game in the second series vs. Lansing and are averaging 2.6 runs per game in the current series vs. South Bend.

The Dragons have stolen 31 bases in 17 games, a pace for 218 in a 120 game season (the pace for a 140 game season would be 255). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011 (140 games), when Billy Hamilton stole 103. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in 2019.

PITCHING: Dragons pitchers have allowed an opponent batting average of .203 (best in the league).

The Dragons rank second in team ERA (3.12), eight points behind Lansing.

Dragons relief pitchers have posted an ERA of 1.26 over the last nine games, allowing only five earned runs in 35.2 innings.

FIELDING: The Dragons committed have committed only 11 errors in 17 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tue., May 25 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (1-1, 3.21)

Wed., May 26 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-0, 1.42)

Thu., May 27 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-1, 1.10)

Fri., May 28 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sat., May 29 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Noah Davis TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., May 30 (2:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft TV: Dayton's CW (26)

