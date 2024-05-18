TinCaps Game Information: May 18 vs. South Bend Cubs

May 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-22) vs. South Bend Cubs (14-23)

Saturday, May 18 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Dylan Lesko (No. 3 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Sam Armstrong

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST GAME: For the 3rd time this season, the TinCaps overcame a 5-run deficit as they rallied from 6-1 down to beat the Cubs, 8-7.

GAME OF THE DAY: Out of Minor League Baseball's 60 scheduled games today, this matchup is the featured Free Game of the Day on MLB.TV, MLB.com/Pipeline, MiLB.com, Padres.com, and Cubs.com (in addition to the Bally Live app).

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS NIGHT: This week MiLB and RADical Hope announced a new partnership aimed at addressing the mental health crisis across the United States by empowering young adults with skills and resources so they're equipped to cope before they reach a crisis point. As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the TinCaps are one of select teams offering a free workshop at Parkview Field where RADial Hope is sharing mental health resources, skills, and exercises for building resiliency, as well as discussion-based activities to further the conversation on mental health... In partnership with Parkview Sports Medicine as well, the TinCaps invited local middle school, high school, college, and club team captains and coaches for a wellness training today. Participants also received a free ticket and food voucher for tonight's game... Additionally, the following non-profits have kiosks on the concourse: Fort Wayne's chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness; Remedy Live; Samaritan Dog; Sunny PATHH; and Great Kids Make Great Communities.

ARMED FORCES DAY: The TinCaps join Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball in observing Armed Forces Day, and saluting all active members, veterans and military families for your service to our country. Today is a special day to recognize our military and their families for their commitment and dedication to protect the freedoms we enjoy every day... Armed Forces Day was established by President Harry Truman in 1949 and is traditionally celebrated on the 3rd Saturday of May. Visit MLBtogether.com to learn more and find out how you can help to serve those who serve us.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 3 in a row and 5 of their last 7.

CLOSE CALLS: Of the TinCaps' first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs. In all, the 'Caps have played 14 one-run games (tied with Lansing for most in MWL), 8 two-run games, and 2 three-run games... The TinCaps also have played 7 extra-inning games (most in MWL) and have 2 walk-off wins.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 9 of their 15 wins.

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers rank 3rd in the MWL in caught stealing % at 27% (the league average is 22%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 5th in CS (8), while Ethan Salas ranks 8th (7). South Bend's Casey Opitz leads the league with 14 (4 more than anyone else)... The TinCaps rank 2nd in the league in outfield assists (9). Individually, Kai Murphy has the most (5).

KAI MURPHY: 11 doubles, 2nd in MWL... 3 sac bunts, 3rd in MWL.

HOMER BUSH JR: 18 stolen bases, 2nd in MWL... 11-game hitting streak (2nd longest in MWL right now to only South Bend's Reivaj Garcia - 14). Slashing .386 / .449 / .432 in that stretch... also adding 5 RBIs and stealing 8/9 bases.

JAY BESHEARS: In 28 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore, was leading the Cal League in OBP (.489) and walks (31), while ranking 3rd in AVG (.320) and 4th in OPS (.943).

ANTHONY VILAR: 13-game on-base streak (6th longest in MWL right now). Slashing .273 / .385 / .455 / .840 OPS during stretch.

BAD LUCK: The following TinCaps have 4 players in the bottom 10 of the MWL in BABIP, including Nerwilian Cedeño (7th, .236) and Ethan Salas (10th, .253).

