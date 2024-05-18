Mathews Whiffs 11, Whitecaps Rally Late

May 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Quinn Mathews struck out 11 batters in his Chiefs debut but a late West Michigan rally spoiled the party in a 3-2 comeback win over Peoria.

Mathews, the Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April, surrendered a lead-off single and then punched out the side in the first inning of his High-A debut.

For the second night in a row, the Chiefs offense did damage in the first inning. A Michael Curialle double dropped in between three West Michigan to place runners at second and third in front of Leonardo Bernal. The Peoria catcher floated a single into left center to jumpstart the Chiefs to a 2-0 lead.

From there, Mathews was on cruise control. The left-hander retired 14 consecutive West Michigan batters and whiffed eight batters through five innings.

West Michigan cut the lead in half in the sixth inning after Luke Gold scored Bennett Lee with a sacrifice fly.

Mathews went a career-high seven innings and surrendered just one run on three hits. The southpaw walked just one. He fanned 10 or more batters for the third time this season. On the year, Mathews has punched out 63 hitters over 37 2/3 innings, a 15.1 K/9 ratio over seven starts this season.

Roy Garcia relieved Mathews in the eighth inning with a 2-1 lead. After Seth Stephenson walked, he came across to score after two wild pitches and a passed ball.

The next batter, Max Anderson, blasted a home run off the batter's eye in center field to give the Whitecaps a 3-2 lead. It was Anderson's fifth homer of the year and second in as many games.

Garcia took his first loss of the season with the blown save. Tyler Bradt recorded three strikeouts in a perfect ninth inning for Peoria.

West Michigan starter Dylan Smith went five innings and reliever Jack Anderson earned the win. The Whitecaps bullpen allowed one hit and one walk to the Chiefs lineup.

Darlin Moquete and Joshua Baez both had two-hit games. Peoria outhit West Michigan 9-4 on Saturday but left seven runners on base.

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Left-hander Cooper Hjerpe will make his second start of the series for Peoria.

