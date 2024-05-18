Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM)

May 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, May 18, 2024 l Game # 38

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (21-16) at Dayton Dragons (17-20)

RH Jerming Rosario (0-0, 4.60) vs. RH Kevin Abel (1-0, 2.25)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Friday : Dayton 5, Great Lakes 2. Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. The Dragons built a 5-0 lead over the first five innings, getting a solo home run from Cam Collier in the fifth, his eighth of the year. Carlos Jorge led an eight-hit Dragons attack, going 2 for 4. Brock Bell earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Current Series (May 14-19 vs. Great Lakes) : Dayton is 3-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .276 batting average (35 for 127); 5.8 runs/game (23 R, 4 G); 5 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 4.75 ERA (36 IP, 19 ER); 2 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in fifth place, 4 games behind Great Lakes and Lake County, the East Division co-leaders.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won four of their last five games and five of their last seven, all against teams that are currently tied for first place.

The Dragons are batting .276 in the series while averaging 5.8 runs/game. Their season highs in a six-game set in 2024 are .265 and 7.0 runs/game, both at Lansing, April 23-28. They hit .172 and averaged 3.2 runs/game in their last series at Lake County.

The Dragons are 4-0 when their starting pitcher goes six innings; 10-4 when the starter goes 5+; 12-6 when the starter allows two runs or less.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,912).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart is 6 for 11 (.545) with four walks and one hit batsman in the series. He has reached base 11 times in the four games.

Ruben Ibarra over his last seven games is 9 for 22 (.409) with one home run, one double and five RBI. Ibarra is 4 for 8 with a homer in the series.

Jay Allen II is second in the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.604) and third in OPS (1.040). He is tied for eighth in batting average (.319) and tied for fifth in home runs (7).

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons has an active scoreless streak of 11 innings and worked six shutout innings in his last start Sunday.

Dragons reliever Brock Bell has gone four straight games without allowing a run, tossing one inning in each game and posting two saves.

Among the 168 High-A pitchers (3 leagues, 30 teams) with at least 20 IP in 2024, Kevin Abel ranks fifth in swinging strike percentage at 18.0% (stats entering Friday games).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Sunday, May 19 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Peter Heubeck (1-3, 3.33) at Dayton RH Jared Lyons (2-1, 3.08) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.