Chirinos Blasts Rattlers Past Beloit

May 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Jesús Chirinos saved the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers from a tough defeat at the hands of the Beloit Sky Carp on Saturday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Beloit rallied from a 5-0 deficit to take a 7-5 lead in the top of the ninth. Then, Chirinos played the hero by cracking a three-run, walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth to send the Rattlers to an 8-7 victory.

The Rattlers (25-13) had the lead from almost the very start of the game. Luis Lara reached on an error to start the bottom of the first inning and Wisconsin made the Sky Carp pay for the miscue. Beloit starter Ike Buxton hit Dylan O'Rae to put two runners on base. Gregory Barrios followed with a single to left to score Lara. The throw home was off line and that allowed both O'Rae and Barrios to move into scoring position.

Matt Wood scored O'Rae and moved Barrios to third with a ground out. Luke Adams drove in Barrios with a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.

Alexander Cornielle, the Wisconsin starter, tossed five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, hit two batter, and struck out four. In his last three starts, Cornielle has pitched eighteen shutout innings with seventeen strikeouts.

Barrios added with the Rattlers advantage with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Beloit (18-19) started their comeback in the sixth inning against reliever KC Hunt as Jake DeLeo drove in a run with a two-out double.

Hunt pitched a perfect seventh but had issues finding the final out in the eighth. The Sky Carp had runners on second and third with one out and Torin Montgomery grounded out to short to drive in one run. DeLeo made it 5-3 with an RBI single. Sam Praytor cut Wisconsin's lead to a single run with a double to the gap in right-center. Hunt got his fifth strikeout of the game to end the inning with the Rattlers still in the lead.

Yerlin Rodriguez, who was 5-for-5 in save opportunities coming into Saturday went out for the top of the ninth to face the top of the Beloit order. He got the first out before giving up singles to Jake Thompson and Mark Coley II. Josh Zamora, who had homered in the previous two games in the series, singled to right and it looked like the bases would be loaded with one out. However, Eduarqui Fernández misplayed the ball to allow Thompson and Coley to score to give the Sky Carp a 6-5 lead.

Montgomery added an insurance run for Beloit with a two-out, infield single that trickled up the third base line to score Zamora from third.

The Timber Ratters had to come back in the bottom of the ninth against Josh Ekness, a right-hander with a high-90s fastball who had allowed just one run and struck out 24 in seventeen innings between the Florida State League and Midwest League this season.

Tayden Hall started the rally by drawing walk with one-out, only the fourth walk by Ekness this season. Terence Doston kept the rally going when he dropped a single into center on a 1-2 pitch to set the stage for Chirinos.

Ekness got ahead of Chirinos with two quick strikes. Then, he missed his location on his 0-2 pitch and Chirinos didn't miss the opportunity. Chirinos crushed the hanger out of the stadium for his second home run of the season to give Wisconsin an 8-7 victory.

The walkoff homer by Chirinos was the first by a Timber Rattler since Joey Wiemer hit a three-run walkoff home run to beat Beloit 7-5 on September 5, 2021.

The victory by the Rattlers clinched a series win over the Sky Carp with four wins in the first five games of the series with one game left between the teams this weekend.

Sunday afternoon is the series finale for the Rattlers and Beloit. DL Hall is scheduled to make the start for the Timber Rattlers on a Major League rehabilitation assignment from the Milwaukee Brewers. Alex Williams (1-2, 8.18) is set to start for the Sky Carp. Game time is 1:10pm.

R H E

BEL 000 001 033 - 7 11 1

WIS 300 020 003 - 8 6 1

WP: Yerlin Rodriguez (1-0) LP: Josh Ekness (0-1)

TIME: 2:27

ATTN: 3,219

