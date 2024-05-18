'Caps Thrill Sellout Crowd with Fourth Consecutive Win

May 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - After what initially started as a pitchers' duel, the TinCaps exploded for six runs in the eighth inning to win 9-2 over the South Bend Cubs for their fourth win in a row. Fort Wayne scored a season-high nine runs in front of a sellout crowd of 8,402 fans on a beautiful Saturday night at Parkview Field.

Both starting pitchers had an excellent night, including 'Caps starter Dylan Lesko (No. 3 Padres prospect), who turned in a high-level five innings of work. The righty started with four scoreless innings before a sacrifice fly broke the 0-0 tie in the top of the fifth. Lesko struck out seven, and only gave up three hits. The right-hander picked up 16 swing and misses, thanks in large part to his elite, 70-grade changeup.

For the TinCaps (16-22), the offense sputtered for the first five innings. However, the tide turned in the sixth. Left fielder Colton Vincent had an infield single, and after right fielder Kai Murphy smacked a line-drive single, catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) drove a double down the right-field line. Shortly after, both Murphy and Salas scored on an Albert Fabian single.

The game stayed tight at 3-1 until the eighth inning, when Salas drove a one-out double into left-center field, before Fabian drove him in with another RBI single. Fabian finished with a game-high three hits. Shortstop Jay Beshears (No. 27 Padres prospect) proceeded to deposit an RBI double off of the left-field wall. After third baseman Devin Ortiz and first baseman Anthony Vilar both walked, second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño launched a grand slam to left field, breaking the game open.

Francis Peña pitched a scoreless eighth and one-run ninth to register his first save of the year. Peña worked in tandem with Bradgley Rodriguez (No. 28 Padres prospect), who fired two scoreless frames.

This was the largest crowd at Parkview Field, outside of the Fourth of July, since 2018, and the largest crowd for a May game in the ballpark's 15-year history.

Next Game: Sunday, May 19 vs. South Bend (1:05 pm)

- TinCaps Probable Starter- RHP Tyler Morgan

- Cubs Probable Starter- RHP Will Sanders (No. 27 Cubs prospect)

