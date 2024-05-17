TinCaps Game Information: May 17 vs. South Bend Cubs

May 17, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (14-22) vs. South Bend Cubs (14-22)

Friday, May 17 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Henry Baez (No. 30 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Drew Gray (No. 12 Cubs prospect)

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST GAME: The TinCaps led from the first inning on and took down the Cubs, 5-1. Starting pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos threw 6 innings while only allowing 1 run and striking out 4. Out of the bullpen, Ruben Galindo and David Morgan shut the door with 3 scoreless innings. Galindo pitched 2 innings with 2 Ks, Morgan pitched the 9th and struck out 2. Neither allowed a hit or a walk. On offense, Devin Ortiz chipped in 2 RBIs, while Jay Beshears and Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect) also knocked runners in. Griffin Doersching launched his 4th HR of the season in the 4th inning.

CLOSE CALLS: Of the TinCaps' first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs. In all, the 'Caps have played 13 one-run games (most in MWL), 8 two-run games, and 2 three-run games... The TinCaps also have played 7 extra-inning games (also most in MWL) and have 2 walk-off wins.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 8 of their 14 wins.

MANAGERIAL TIES: Not only is TinCaps outfielder Kai Murphy the son of Brewers manager Pat Murphy, South Bend manager Nick Lovullo is the son of Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (luh-VEL-oh).

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers rank 2nd in the MWL in caught stealing % at 27% (the league average is 22%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 5th in CS (8), while Ethan Salas ranks 8th (7)... The TinCaps also lead the league in outfield assists (9). Individually, Kai Murphy has the most (5).

HOMER BUSH JR: 18 stolen bases, 1st in MWL (2-2 SB last night)... 11-game hitting streak (2nd longest in MWL right now to only South Bend's Reivaj Garcia - 13). Slashing .386 / .449 / .432 in that stretch... also adding 5 RBIs and stealing 8/9 bases.

ANTHONY VILAR: 12-game on-base streak (6th longest in MWL right now). Slashing .268 / .375 / .463 / .838 OPS during stretch.

JAY BESHEARS: Made High-A debut on Wednesday and has produced from the start. In his debut he went 1-3 and scored the game-winning run. Last night Beshears was 1-4 with an RBI double.... In 28 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore, was leading the Cal League in OBP (.489) and walks (31), while ranking 3rd in AVG (.320) and 4th in OPS (.943).

KAI MURPHY: 11 doubles, 2nd in MWL... 3 sac bunts, 3rd in MWL.

DEVIN ORTIZ: Last 4 games...5 hits and 5 RBIs.

