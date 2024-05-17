West Michigan Powers Way Past Chiefs

PEORIA, IL - Four West Michigan homers led the Whitecaps to a 6-1 victory over Peoria on Friday night.

In the home half of the first, it was the Chiefs who struck first with the long ball. Won-Bin Cho hit his first Peoria home run to left field to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead.

From there, West Michigan starter Jaden Hamm settled in. The right-hander did not allow a baserunner the rest of the way, retiring the final 13 Chiefs batters he faced. He punched out four Chiefs batters Friday. In his professional career, Hamm has now surrendered just four earned runs over 45 â  innings.

Peoria starter Brycen Mautz went pitch-for-pitch with Hamm in the early stages of the contest. In the fourth, however, the Whitecaps broke through. West Michigan took a 2-1 lead after Max Anderson and Luke Gold hit back-to-back solo home runs.

An inning later, switch hitter Danny Serretti chipped in with a two-run homer to make it 4-1. For Serretti, it was his third blast of the year.

Mautz had a quick rebuttal in the sixth inning, twirling a 1-2-3 frame on just five pitches. He earned the opportunity to go back out for the seventh, but offered up a solo shot to Josh Crouch to make it a 5-1 West Michigan lead.

The Peoria southpaw ended his outing with four home runs surrendered over 6 â  innings. He struck out five with Whitecaps batters and did not yield any walks.

Reliever Dionys Rodriguez recorded the final seven outs for Peoria. He gave up a run on two hits and a walk. Crouch grounded into a double play to bring Roberto Campos across and make the score 6-1.

Quinn Mathews will make his Peoria debut on Saturday night in game five of the series. Mathews was named the Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April, posting a 2-0 with a sparkling 0.50 ERA.

Saturday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

