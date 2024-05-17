Dragons Survive, Win 11-10 in Grueling Game

DAYTON, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (21-15) scored the game's final four runs but fell one short, leaving the bases loaded in the ninth giving way to a 11-10 Dayton Dragons (16-20) win on a partly cloudy 79-degree Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark.

The game was the second straight played over three hours. The Loons had their first coach and player ejected, with manager Jair Fernandez and starting shortstop Noah Miller both tossed.

Both were ejected arguing a call in Dayton's seven-run sixth inning. A walk and a Jay Allen II double started the sixth. After an RBI groundout to pull the Dragons within one, Allen moved to third base, and Sal Stewart walked to put runners on the corners. Dayton's attempted double steal was cut off by Miller with a throw to third. Jake Gelof's tag was not in time.

Fernandez was ejected for arguing the call made by field umpire Evan Anderson. The next batter Cam Collier drove home Allen with a RBI single. After the hit, Miller shouted toward Anderson, who in response ousted the shortstop.

Jonathan Edwards would walk the next batter, and a two-run single followed. Dayton in total had six straight reaches with one out. Madison Jeffrey finished the inning.

Down 11-6, the Loons rallied back adding three in the seventh. Chris Newell delivered Jake Gelof home with an RBI triple. Newell has five RBI in the first three games of the series. After a walk, Nelson Quiroz and Jake Vogel knocked back-to-back singles to make it 11-9.

In the ninth, Sam Mongelli walked, and Nelson Quiroz single to start the inning. Kyle Nevin doubled to plate Mongelli. Thayron Liranzo was intentionally walked with Vin Timpanelli dealing with bases loaded and one out. Timpanelli struck out two to end the game.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes started up 3-0 with a Liranzo solo home run and a Dylan Campbell two-run double in the first inning. Dayton responded with four runs in the second, off three homers. The Loons tacked on two unearned in the fifth, and a Liranzo bases loaded walked made it 6-4 in the top of the sixth.

Up Next

With a 2-1 series lead for Dayton, game four is tomorrow Friday, May 17th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

