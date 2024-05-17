Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM Start)

May 17, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, May 17, 2024 l Game # 37

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (21-15) at Dayton Dragons (16-20)

LH Jackson Ferris (1-2, 5.46) vs. RH Javi Rivera (0-2, 10.00)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Thursday : Dayton 11, Great Lakes 10. Vin Timpanelli notched back-to-back strikeouts with the tying and potential winning runs in scoring position in the ninth inning to close out a wild win. Sal Stewart reached base in all five plate appearances. The Dragons scored seven runs in the sixth to take an 11-6 lead, their top run total in an inning this season. The Dragons trailed 3-0 before scoring four in the second, hitting three home runs in an inning for the first time since 2022. Logan Tanner and Jay Allen II hit back-to-backers in the frame. The Dragons also set season highs for most walks allowed (11) and most walks drawn (7). The game marked the first time in 2024 that the Dragons won after the opponent had scored first (Dragons were 0-11 in those games).

Current Series (May 14-19 vs. Great Lakes) : Dayton is 2-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .281 batting average (27 for 96); 6.0 runs/game (18 R, 3 G); 4 home runs; 2 stolen bases; 5.67 ERA (27 IP, 17 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are batting .281 in the series while averaging 6.0 runs/game. Their season highs in a six-game set in 2024 are .265 and 7.0 runs/game, both at Lansing, April 23-28. They hit .172 and averaged 3.2 runs/game in their last series at Lake County.

The Dragons have held their opponent to one earned run or less in five of the last 13 games, but in the other eight games, they have allowed at least eight runs seven times.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,881).

Player Notes

Ruben Ibarra has a six-game hitting streak, going 9 for 19 (.474) with one home run, one double and five RBI. Ibarra is 4 for 5 with a homer in the current series.

Jay Allen II leads the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.621) and leads all active players in OPS (1.064). He is sixth in batting average (.322) and tied for third in home runs (7).

Sal Stewart is 5 for 8 (.625) with three walks in the current series. In two of the three games in the series, Stewart has reached at least four times.

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons has an active scoreless streak of 11 innings and worked six shutout innings in his last start Sunday.

Dragons reliever Brock Bell has gone three straight games without allowing a run, tossing one inning in each game and posting one save.

Among the 168 High-A pitchers (3 leagues, 30 teams) with at least 20 IP in 2024, Kevin Abel ranks fifth in swinging strike percentage at 18.0%.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Saturday, May 18 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Jerming Rosario (0-0, 4.60) at Dayton RH Kevin Abel (1-0, 2.25) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, May 19 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Peter Heubeck (1-3, 3.33) at Dayton RH Jared Lyons (2-1, 3.08) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

