Comeback Rattlers Beat Beloit 4-2

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers fought their way back from an early 2-0 deficit to beat the Beloit Sky Carp Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Yujanyer Herrera pitched four scoreless innings of relief to allow the Rattlers to hang around before managing to manufacture enough offense for the win.

Josh Zamora put Beloit (18-18) in front in the second inning with a home run for the second game in a row. Wisconsin starting pitcher Brian Fitzpatrick walked the lead-off hitter in the inning. Zamora, who hit a solo homer in the second inning on Thursday, cracked a two-run homer on Friday night to give the Sky Carp a 2-0 lead.

Wisconsin (24-13) staged a two-out rally in the bottom of the third to get on the scoreboard. Dylan O'Rae walked and stole second. Jadher Areinamo doubled to the corner in left to score O'Rae and bring the Rattlers to within a run. However, the inning ended with two Rattlers on base.

The Rattlers loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning but did not score after a 5-2-3 double play and a grounder to short. Wisconsin also left two runners aboard in the fifth.

Fitzpatrick settled in after the home run by Zamora to work five innings. He allowed four hits, walked two, and struck out three before giving way to Herrera.

Eduarqui Fern á ndez doubled with one out in the bottom of the sixth and Jheremy Vargas, who hit into the double play in the fourth, drove Fern á ndez home with a single to tie the score.

The game turned in the seventh inning. In the top of the seventh, Beloit had runners at second and third with no outs against Herrera after a lead-off single by Jake DeLeo and a double by Osiris Johnson. Herrera got the first out on a line out to Luis Lara in center that wasn't deep enough for DeLeo to attempt to tag and score. The second out Herrera striking out Jake Thompson. Mark Coley II grounded out to Tayden Hall at first for the final out to keep the game tied.

In the bottom of the seventh, O'Rae walked and stole second against Beloit reliever Xavier Meachem. He was at third with two outs and Hall sent a weak grounder to first. He was called safe on a close play at first with Meachem covering to take the throw.

Lara added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Herrera pitched around a one-out double by DeLeo in the ninth to close out the game. He pitched four scoreless innings, scattered five hits, walked none, and struck out four to earn his first win of the season.

O'Rae was on base four times with two singles and two walks. He also stole two bases and scored two runs for Wisconsin.

The Timber Rattlers took advantage of eight walks by Beloit pitching to win their third game of the four played in the series.

Game five of the series is Saturday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Alexander Cornielle (3-1, 3.86) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Ike Burton (0-4, 4.43) is set to start for the Sky Carp. Game time is 1:10pm.

R H E

BEL 020 000 000 - 2 9 0

WIS 001 001 11x - 4 8 0

WP: Yujanyer Herrera (1-0)

LP: Xavier Meachem (0-1)

TIME: 2:29

ATTN: 3,044

