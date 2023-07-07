TinCaps Game Information: July 7 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-3, 41-37) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (5-7, 37-40)

Friday, July 7 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Garrett Burhenn

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: Center fielder Jakob Marsee launched a 3-run HR in the 2nd inning and starting pitcher Adam Mazur spun 6 quality innings, sending the TinCaps to a 5-2 win over West Michigan.

TV SITCOM NIGHT: Actress Kate Flannery, who played Meredith on The Office will be in attendance tonight. She'll be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch (6:48). Other promotions will include a Full House-esque player introduction video, sitcom catchphrases and other spoofs like an "Elaine Dance Cam" (Seinfeld). Kate will also participate in a promotion herself and meet and greet with fans from 7:30-9.

FIRST PLACE: At 9-3, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League East Division second-half standings. They lead Great Lakes by a game, but since the Loons won the first half, they've already clinched a playoff spot. The next closest team is Dayton, who trails Fort Wayne by 3 games.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 5 in a row... 8 of their last 10... and are 5-0-2 in their last 7 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 31-15 since May 14... The TinCaps are 4 games above .500 for the first time since April of last year.

THE LAST TIME: The TinCaps won 6 consecutive games was June 24-28, 2018.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +45 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 43-35 record (2 games better than their actual mark)... Fort Wayne is 14-19 in games decided by 1 or 2 runs this season.

PACE OF PLAY: The average time for a 9-inning game at Parkview Field has been 2 hours and 37 minutes. The Midwest League average has been 2:32... The average in Fort Wayne last year was 2:34.. In 2021, it was 3:14... Thursday's game was just 1 hour and 53 minutes.

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in home runs with 73. They're on pace to hit 124 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 131 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (39) out of 60 High-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 3rd lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.29). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.69 ERA, 2nd highest.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,775 fans per game so far this year across 37 openings, including 6 sellouts (season-high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 19 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

RYAN BERGERT: Among MWL pitchers with at least 50 IP, ranks 3rd in SwStr% (14%), LOB% (81%) and K% (30%), 6th in ERA (2.70) and 7th in AVG (.201)... has only allowed 3 HRs (T-6thfewest).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's highest-ranked prospect in the MWL (No. 11 on Top 100 list)... in Seattle for the MLB All-Star Futures Game, which takes place Saturday night.

JAKOB MARSEE: Turned 22 years old last week... Only player in the MWL to appear in all 78 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (63), 2nd in walks (59; 18% BB%) and OBP (.396), 3rd in SB (28)... 2nd best BB/K (1.1) and 4th lowest SwStr% (6%).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in G (77), 3rd in R (49) and RBIs (53), 4th in HR (12), TB (125), BB (48; 15% BB%), 5th in OPS (.823), 6th in BB/K (0.8), 7th in H (73) and wRC+ (135), 9th in OBP (.370) and 10th in XBH (27) and SLG (.453)... He's on pace to hit 20 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .823 OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 3rd in RBIs (53) and TB (127), 4th in XBH (29), 5th in H (76) and G (74) and 6th in HR (11).

STREAKS: Lucas Dunn has hit safely in 5 games in a row (9-for-16 with 2 doubles, a triple, a homer, 2 stolen bases, and 4 RBIs)... Martorella has reached base in 6 straight.

