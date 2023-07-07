Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:10 PM Start)

Friday, July 7, 2023lGame # 13 (79)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26)lRadio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (8-4, 53-24) at Dayton Dragons (6-6, 39-39)

RH Kendall Williams (0-1, 2.77) vs. RH Chris McElvain (0-0, 1.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Great Lakes 2, Dayton 1 (11 innings). The Loons collected just two hits in an 11-inning game but edged the Dragons by breaking a 1-1 tie with a run in the top of the 11th inning. Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr did not allow a hit over the first five innings, and the Loons only hit until the 11th was a bunt single in the sixth by Taylor Young. Jack Rogers drove in the Dayton run in the seventh with a single.

Team Notes

The Dragons have lost four straight games for the first time this season. The four losses have come by a total of five runs.

Dayton starting pitchers have allowed a combined total of four runs in the Dragons last five losses (23.1 IP, 1.54 ERA).

The Dragons have held a lead in five of their six losses in the second half, with last night's game being the only exception. Though Dayton did not lead last night, the score was tied from the bottom of the seventh until the top of the 11th.

The Dragons are in third place, three games behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.29, best in the Midwest League and fourth in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are 32-26 since April 30.

Player Notes

Austin Callahan had an 11-game hitting streak snapped last night (0 for 5). Over his last 12 games, he is batting .327 with six doubles, one home run, and nine RBI. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Jack Rogers in his last 24 games is batting .318 with one home run, seven doubles, and two triples to raise his batting average from .203 to .250.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA (2.10) and is first in opponent batting average (.177). He was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May (22 IP, 1 ER).

Jose Acuña has a 2.35 ERA that would rank second in the MWL behind Aguiar, but Acuña is one inning short of the minimum to qualify.

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.53 in 35.1 innings (nine starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Owen Holt over his last 9 G: 16.2 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 0.54 ERA (since May 28).

Braxton Roxby over his last 15 G (since May 14): 2-0, 4 Sv, 22 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1.23 ERA. Roxby over his last 6 G: 8.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB (since June 15).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, July 8 (7:10 pm): Great Lakes RH Yon Castro (4-1, 2.14) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (3-1, 2.10) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 9 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Justin Wrobleski (4-3, 3.06) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (5-0, 2.35)

