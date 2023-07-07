Chiefs Explode for Season-High 12 Runs in Win over South Bend

July 7, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







South Bend, IN- A night after being no-hit by the South Bend Cubs, the Chiefs broke out the bats in a big way, mashing 15 hits and scoring a season-high 12 runs in a 12-5 victory over South Bend.

In an odd twist, the Chiefs scored the first five runs of the contest and the final seven runs to take control late on Friday.

Peoria used a barrage of two-out hits in the early going to jump in front. With a runner at first and two outs in the opening inning, Jimmy Crooks and Ramon Mendoza worked consecutive walks to load the bases for Osvaldo Tovalin. The team leader in RBIs whacked the first pitch he saw from Connor Noland to score two Chiefs runs giving Peoria an early 2-0 lead.

In the second, the Chiefs offered up more two-out damage. Peoria recorded five straight hits with two outs to boost the lead to 5-0. Nathan Church, who had four hits in the contest, doubled home a run while R.J. Yeager and Mendoza each tacked on run-scoring singles.

The Cubs scratched a run in the home half of the second inning on a Kevin Alcantara home run to make it 5-1. Peoria starter Zane Mills surrendered the homer but turned in a gutsy performance after being hit on the right shin by a comeback ground ball recorded at 108 MPH off the bat of Yohendrick Pinango. Mills departed after 3 2/3 innings and allowed just the one run.

In the fifth, however, Alcantara again delivered, this time in grand fashion. With the bases loaded and one out, the South Bend center fielder smoked a grand slam off of Andrew Marrero to tie the score, 5-5. Marrero, after allowing the game-tying blast, settled in and twirled a pair of scoreless innings following the homer to keep the game tied.

With the score still tied in the eighth, Darlin Moquete delivered a timely blow. The Peoria right fielder crushed a home run to left center to push the Chiefs back in front, 6-5.

Now with the lead, manager Patrick Anderson turned to Edwin Nunez to close the game out. South Bend loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the eighth but a James Triantos groundout ended the threat.

In the ninth, the Chiefs put the game away by sending 11 men to the plate. Peoria scored six times in the inning and received RBI contributions from Crooks, Mendoza, Jeremy Rivas, Luis Rodriguez, Moquete and Church.

In the bottom of the ninth, Nunez faced the minimum to preserve his first career High-A save.

The 12 runs for Peoria were the most in a game since August 28, 2022, when the Chiefs scored 14 in a win over Beloit.

Game five of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 7:05 EST/6:05 CST.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.