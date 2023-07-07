Cavaco Reinstated from Development List, Transferred to FCL Twins

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. Cedar Rapids INF Keoni Cavaco has been reinstated from the development list and has been transferred to the FCL Twins. No corresponding moves have been made. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with four on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game home series against Quad Cities tonight with game four of the set at 6:35.

