TinCaps Game Information: July 17 at West Michigan

Fort Wayne TinCaps (28-36) at West Michigan Whitecaps (30-33)

Saturday, July 17 (7:05 p.m.) | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, Mich. | Game 6 of 7 in Series | Road Game 29 of 60 | Game 65 of 120

RHP Anderson Espinoza (6.75 ERA) vs. RHP Garrett Hill (3.20 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: Fort Wayne fell, 4-1. Trailing, 2-0, in the fourth, Ethan Skender provided a 2-out RBI single, but West Michigan answered with a pair of unearned runs in the home fourth, and no one scored again.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

ON THE HILL: Garrett Hill pitched at Parkview Field on May 5, going 2 2/3 innings (58 pitches), allowing 1 run on 3 hits and 2 walks with 4 strikeouts.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the league in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in 14% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For further context, the Dodgers and Yankees lead MLB in BB% at 10.8%. The Padres rank 3rd (10.2%).

GIVIN TAKE: Through 11 games, infielder Chris Givin has walked 8 times. That's 17% of his plate appearances. However, when putting the ball in play, he's had some tough luck with a BABIP (batting average on balls in play) of just .192. An average BABIP is about .300.

LITTLE IMPROVEMENT: Outfielder Grant Little has a .361 OBP. (The average OBP in the HAC is .332.) At the Low-A level in 2019, Little had a .338 OBP.)

RANKING RUIZ: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 8th in the HAC in RBIs (40) and 9th in HR (10).

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 21. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 118. Ornelas also has the 11th highest contact rate in the HAC at 91%.

DUE TO GO DEEP: Infielder Luis Almanzar homered against the Whitecaps on May 8 in his 4th game of the season, but hasn't gone deep since over his last 36 games. Almanzar doesn't have any extra-base hits since a double on June 19. In 9 games this month, he's drawn 6 walks and only struck out 3 times, but is 2-for-24 (.083).

ALAR-OPPO: Infielder Kelvin Alarcon has been drawing walks at a 16% clip. When putting the ball in play, he's hit it the opposite way 44% of the time - the highest rate on the team.

RUN, REY, RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 6th in the HAC with 21 SB.

KERNER CATCHING: In 2020, Baseball America ranked Adam Kerner as the 4th best non-drafted free agent signing. Kerner has been praised for his defensive ability. At the plate, he's walking at a 16% rate.

GLOVE LOVE: After making a great running/jumping catch on the warning track in center field against Wenceel Perez on Tuesday night, Jawuan Harris tweeted after, "Gotta catch 'em all like I'm playing Pokémon" with a laughing-face emoji.

CLOSER: Carter Loewen is tied for the league lead in saves with 7.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 11-5 in games decided by 1 run, while they're 3-6 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 2-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

High-A Central League Stories from July 17, 2021

