Loons Fall for the First Time in a Week

DAYTON, OH - After game four of the series was suspended on Friday night, the Great Lakes Loons (36-29) defeated the Dayton Dragons (35-29) 13-3 as the game was completed on Saturday before a seven-inning contest that saw Dayton snap out of a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory.

After game four was resumed at 4:30 p.m. EDT, the Loons added eight runs to their total in the final five frames punctuated by a grand slam in the ninth inning from Brandon Lewis. It was the third grand salami for the Loons this year and the second home run of the game for Lewis. The game also featured a season-high 17 strikeouts for Loons pitching. Bobby Miller (6), Landon Knack (8), and Melvin Jimenez (3) combined for the season record.

Because of the suspended game the originally scheduled nine-inning game was trimmed to seven innings and got started at 7:16. Dayton got six one-run innings from righty Noah Davis (W, 3-5) while he struck out seven on 89 total pitches. Braxton Roxby (Sv, 5) finished the Loons off in the seventh striking out the side. ,

Knack was scheduled to start Saturday's game but after he was moved up to serve as a reliever in the suspended game Great Lakes called on lefty Jake Cantleberry (L, 0-1) to make the first start of his professional career. Cantleberry gave up two runs in the first inning just as reliever Zack Plunkett did in the fifth inning. The only Great Lakes run came in on an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Yhostin Chirinos.

The Loons have already won the series in Dayton, but Sunday's series finale carries the weight of first place in the High-A Central Eastern Division. The winner of Sunday's contest will be in the first going into the league-wide off day on Monday. Radio coverage on ESPN 100.9-FM dawns at 1:35 with first pitch scheduled for 2:05.

