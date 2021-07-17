Chicago Cubs Pitcher Rowan Wick Expected to Pitch for South Bend in Rehab Assignment Saturday Night

SOUTH BEND, IN - Rowan Wick has been working his way back since he was sidelined with a left oblique strain that has forced him to miss the first half of the 2021 MLB season. Tonight, he is expected to begin a rehab assignment with the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field, as they take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The 28-year-old right-hander was originally acquired by the Cubs on November 20, 2018 in a trade with the Padres for former South Bend Cub Jason Vosler. Wick made his Chicago Cubs debut at Wrigley Field on May 23 the following season and has pitched well ever since. In 2019 he went 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 31 relief appearances, and the following season in the 60-game season of 2020 he made 19 appearances, picking up five holds and four saves, and registering a 3.12 ERA.

Wick will be the 10th different Chicago Cubs player to appear in South Bend and the 12th total Major League rehab assignment since the club became a Cubs affiliate. Dexter Fowler had a one game assignment on July 8, 2016, while Jason Heyward had two stints in 2017. In 2018, Yu Darvish pitched on June 25 and August 19 at Four Winds Field and former Cub, Drew Smyly, pitched one inning on August 30. The following year on April 17, 2019 Mike Montgomery tossed two shutout innings at Four Winds Field. In May of that season, catcher Victor Caratini played in five games for South Bend and in August Ben Zobrist played three games with the club. The last two rehabs both came in September of 2019 with Derek Holland taking the mound for an appearance with South Bend on September 1, and Kendall Graveman getting the start on September 11 in game 1 of the MWL Championship Series.

Tickets to Saturday night's game can be purchased by visiting the South Bend Cubs Box Office, calling (574) 235-9988, or. Less than 500 tickets remain for tonight's game that include a special post-game fireworks show and fans can enter to win one of nine 50" flat screen TVs.

