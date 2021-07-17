Andrew Cabezas Reinstated from Injured List

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that pitcher Andrew Cabezas has been activated from the seven-day injured list. Also, outfielder Matt Wallner is now on rehab assignment with the Rookie-Level Florida Complex League Twins. Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney disseminated these moves.

A native of Miami, Florida, Cabezas went 2-1 with an earned run average of 3.13 over eight appearances this season with the Kernels featuring seven starts. The right-hander also pitched for Cedar Rapids in 2019 and led that year's team with 22 starts. He was originally acquired by Minnesota in the 18th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Miami.

Due to the activation of Cabezas, Cedar Rapids has a roster of 27 active players along with seven people on the injured list and one individual on the restricted list.

Wallner remains on the Kernels injured list but is back in game action via rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League. The Forest Lake, Minnesota native played Saturday morning with the FCL Twins versus the FCL Red Sox. He batted .333 with four home runs and an OPS of 1.005 over 17 appearances for Cedar Rapids earlier this year. Wallner was the 39th overall pick in 2019 and selected in Competitive Balance Round A by the Twins out of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Saturday's game between Cedar Rapids and South Bend will begin at 7:05 p.m. ET (6:05 p.m. CT) at Four Winds Field. Cabezas is going to be the starting pitcher for the Kernels. Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the penultimate contest of this six-game series on www.kernels.com.

