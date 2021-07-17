Conine Hits Seventh Homer Of Month In 9-5 Loss To River Bandits

July 17, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







BELOIT, WI - Griffin Conine hit his seventh home run of the month on Saturday night, but a six-run seventh inning by the Quad Cities River Bandits (43-20) handed the Beloit Snappers (28-37) their sixth loss in a row, 9-5.

The River Bandits scored three runs through the first three innings, but Beloit rose to the occasion in the bottom of the fourth. Conine hit a two-run home run, his Minor League-Leading 22nd of the year, and Will Banfield followed later with an RBI double to tie the game.

The game stayed tied until the top of the seventh inning when Quad Cities exploded for six runs on six straight hits. The Snappers plated a pair in the ninth inning but fell 9-5. Quad Cities has won each of the first five games in the series.

Beloit's Top Performers: Banfield extended his hit streak to a season-long five games. Conine hit his seventh home run of the month and 22nd of the year. Bryan Hoeing pitched a quality start, going 6 1/3 innings with two earned runs in the losing effort.

The Snappers square off with the Quad Cities River Bandits again on Sunday for their final game at Pohlman Field before moving into ABC Supply Stadium downtown beginning August 3. For more information on tickets or group outings, call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.