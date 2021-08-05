TinCaps Game Information: August 5 at Great Lakes

Fort Wayne TinCaps (37-43) @ Great Lakes Loons (44-36)

Thursday, Aug. 5 (7:05 p.m.) | Dow Diamond | Midland, Mich. | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Road Game 39 of 60 | Game 81 of 120

LHP Noel Vela (3.98 ERA - Low-A) vs. RHP Clayton Beeter (3.72 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Loons, 12-5. Left fielder Grant Little sparked the offense with 2 hits and a franchise single-game record 5 stolen bases.

HISTORIC: Prior to Little's performance Wednesday, Fort Wayne's single-game stolen base record was 4, set by Jeremy Owens on April 28, 1999. Little entered last night's game with 9 stolen bases on the season and 8 caught stealings. Through the first 155 games of his MiLB career, he'd never stolen more than 2 bases in a game. Last night he stole second, third, and home (on a double-steal) in the first. Then stole second in both the second and third innings.

40-GAME DASH: The High-A Central season is 2/3 complete, with 40 games remaining. The top 2 clubs in the 12-team league will reach the league's championship series. Entering tonight, Quad Cities (53-25) has the best record, while Fort Wayne is 7 games back of both Great Lakes and Cedar Rapids (44-36).

ANOTHER ONE: Lefty Noel Vela (NO-el VELL-uh) is set to make his TinCaps debut tonight. He'll be Fort Wayne's 46 player used this season (25 pitchers, 21 position players), and 13th starting pitcher. The TinCaps had 58 different players in 2019. The franchise record for a season is 63 in 2016.

RE-MEETING BEETER: Clayton Beeter started at Parkview Field on June 29 and July 3. Over 4 combined innings, he allowed just 1 walk and no hits while striking out 5 of the 13 batters he faced.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging more than 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in about 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For more context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.8%). The Padres rank 4th (10%).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 156. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 25. Infielder Justin Lopez ranks 9th with 16.

RANKING RUIZ: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 3rd in HAC in home runs (15), 5th in RBIs (56), 5th in runs (51), 6th in total bases (129), 7th in extra-base hits (29), 8th in hits (70), and 9th in slugging (.480).

PROJECTING RUIZ: After a 3-run shot Wednesday, Ruiz is on pace to hit 22 home runs this season. Fort Wayne's single-season franchise record is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Of course this isn't apples to apples, as Tatis accomplished that at the Low-A level, while the TinCaps are now in High-A. That was also in a 140-game season, though Tatis was promoted to Double-A with 2 weeks left in the regular season.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (26).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 11-6 in games decided by 1 run, and 6-9 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 2-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO TOKYO: 3 former Fort Wayne players have competed in the Olympics. Left-handed pitcher Oliver Pérez, who pitched for the Wizards in 2001, has represented Mexico, while Diego Gorís, a TinCaps infielder in 2013, is playing for the Dominican Republic. Big league veteran Tim Federowicz spent a week at Parkview Field in 2015 on a rehab assignment. He's a catcher for Team USA.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps and other teams are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the bipartisan Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

