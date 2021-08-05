Beer City Bung Hammers to Make Third Appearance Saturday

Comstock Park, Michigan - The West Michigan Whitecaps had embraced Grand Rapids' thriving craft beer culture for several years when in 2018 the team decided to change its name for one game on August 4th, 2018, to the Beer City Bung Hammers.

The idea not only captured the imagination of West Michigan, but the Whitecaps, er, Beer City Bung Hammers, presented by Founders Brewing Co., won the game 4-1 over the Dayton Dragons in front of more than 8,500 fans. The victory, and surprising national sales of Bung Hammer merchandise over the past three years, has set the stage for the triumphant return of the Whitecaps persona for this Saturday, August 7th, at 7:05pm.

The game will also feature post-game Family Fare Fireworks.

What is a Bung Hammer?

- Beer is put into the beer barrel via a bung hole.

- A bung is then used to seal the bung hole.

- A bung hammer is used for sealing and unsealing the bung in the bung hole of the barrel.

How's that for Beer City language?

Game two of the Bung Hammers story came on July 27th, 2019, in front of an even more fantastic crowd of over 9,000 fans. The pandemic made the team sit idle for the past year. This week, the Beer City Bung Hammers (1-1) will try to win their second game in history versus the Dayton Dragons. The Dragons are the High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

"Saturday will likely be our biggest crowd of the season so far," said Dan Morrison, Vice President of Sales for the Beer City Bung Hammers. "Our fans love the one -game name change, the salute to Founders Brewing and the more than 80 breweries in the area.

For the third year we'll change our name, our uniforms, our hats, and fans will wear it too."

Tickets to the game and Beer City Bung Hammers merchandise can be found at https://atmilb.com/3xw0p16

About Beer City Bung Hammers: The Bung Hammers presented by Founders Brewing Co., is a minor league baseball team established in 2018 (wink). The Bung Hammers were created to pay homage to the Grand Rapids craft beer culture. The Bung Hammers chalkboard jerseys feature "Beer City Bung Hammers" across the chest in chalk design. The jersey's sleeve patch incorporates a pint glass character plugging a beer barrel. Bung Hammer apparel can be found at whitecapbaseball.com.

