Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Thursday

Thursday, August 5, 2021 l Game # 80

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (41-38) at West Michigan Whitecaps (38-41)

LH Jacques Pucheu (3-1, 4.14) vs. LH Adam Wolf (3-2, 3.64)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the third game of a seven-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 7, West Michigan 6 (At West Michigan: Whitecaps 4, Dragons 3). Current Series: West Michigan 2, Dayton 0.

Last Game: Wednesday: West Michigan 4, Dayton 1. The Dragons collected nine hits but went 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners. Francisco Urbaez had three hits and a walk to lead the attack. Alex McGarry added two hits. Miguel Hernandez had a double for the Dragons only extra base hit. Relievers Spencer Stockton, John Ghyzel, and Stevie Branche combined for five and one-third innings of scoreless work. Branche reached 99 mph twice in his Dragons debut.

This Series at West Michigan: The Dragons are 0-2 in the current series at West Michigan. Dayton is batting .239 in the series and averaging 2.0 runs per game. The team ERA in the series is 4.50. The Dragons have committed one error in the two games. The Dragons are 1 for 22 in the series with runners in scoring position.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons currently trail Cedar Rapids and Great Lakes by two and one-half games in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Schedule Additions/Changes: The Dragons will play a make-up doubleheader on Friday, August 6 at West Michigan at 6:05 p.m. A game between the Dragons and Whitecaps was postponed by rain in June and could not be made up during that series. Additionally, the Dragons game at Lansing on Wednesday, August 11 has been changed to a 1:05 p.m. start.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez ranks second in the league in both on-base percentage at .427 and batting average at .338. He is fifth in the league in OPS at .889. He is batting .357 over his last 53 games. NOTE: Urbaez is seventh in all of Full-Season Minor League Baseball in batting at .338.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .308 over his last 16 games. He ranks third in the league in on-base percentage (.399), fourth in stolen bases (30), and tied for ninth in runs scored (49).

Juan Martinez is batting .350 over his last 11 games.

Ricky Karcher over his last four appearances: 3 Sv, 4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 9 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., August 6 (6:05 p.m. DH): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (3-2, 3.91) and LH Evan Kravetz (no record)

at West Michigan RH Reese Olson (no record) and TBA

Sat., August 7 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.10) at West Michigan RH Austin Bergner (1-0, 3.24)

Sun., August 8 (1:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (2-5, 4.00) at West Michigan RH Garrett Hill (3-0, 2.03)

