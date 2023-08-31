TinCaps Game Information: August 31 vs. South Bend Cubs

Fort Wayne TinCaps (30-26, 62-60) vs. South Bend Cubs (22-33, 52-69)

Thursday, Aug. 31 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 57 of 66, 123 of 132

LHP Miguel Cienfuegos vs. RHP Grant Kipp

TV: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1123) | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Cubs, 3-2, as Fort Wayne pitchers struck out a season-high 15 batters.

DAY OF SERVICE: This morning the entire team volunteered at Fort Wayne's Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum. They assisted with various manual labor tasks around the complex, like moving cinder blocks and wood, mulching, and cleaning the museum space. Players, coaches, and staff also had the chance to meet veterans at the facility... The TinCaps' parent club, the Padres, is known as the "Team of the Military" throughout professional sports. In 1995, the Padres became the first pro sports team to establish a Military Affairs department and have actively honored and supported those who serve our nation ever since.

BIG LEAGUE PRESENCE: Craig Stammen 39-year-old western Ohio native retired earlier this month after suffering a shoulder injury during spring training. He pitched for the Nationals from 2009-15, and for the Padres from 2017-2022. He is now an Assistant to the General Manager with San Diego. In 2020, he won MLB's Bob Feller Act of Valor Award, recognition for possessing values, integrity, and dedication to serving our country like Feller.

GRATEFUL DEAD NIGHT: Promotions include a pregame concert on the center field-concourse by the Grateful Groove, a local cover band. The team is also wearing tie-dyed jerseys that fans at the ballpark will have a chance to win game-worn. In-game promotions include the likes of "Franklin's Tower" Challenge... "Wait Until the Deal Comes 'Round" High-Low Game... "Ramble on Rose" Sweetheart of the Night... a "Truckin'" Tricycle Race... and a Dancing Bears Cam.

'CAPS AGAINST CANCER: Relievers Keegan Collett, Carter Loewen, and Ethan Routzahn, along with mascot Johnny TinCap, visited patients at the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute on Tuesday. On Saturday, the team will host a 'Caps Against Cancer Night, while wearing special jerseys that are up for auction through TinCapsJersey.com, with proceeds going to Parkview's Transformative Cancer Care Fund. The jersey design was inspired by the artwork of former Parkview patient Ric Trimble. Read more about his legacy on TinCaps.com.

POSTSEASON RACE: With 10 games left in the regular season, the TinCaps trail West Michigan (DET) by 2.5 games for first place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. Great Lakes won the 1st half. The regular season wraps Sunday, Sept. 10.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,200 fans per game so far this year across 60 openings, including 14 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 9 in Triple-A.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 52-38 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in home runs with 120. They're on pace to hit 131 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017 (when the schedule was 140 games)... TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest HR (77) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.63). Their relievers have the 2nd highest ERA (4.79) in the MWL.

SAMMY ZAVALA: With Single-A Lake Elsinore, hit 14 homers, 22 doubles, and had 20 stolen bases. Since 2006, only 14 minor leaguers, as a teenager, have hit 15+ HR with 20+ 2B and 20+ SB. The list includes former TinCap Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017, along with the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr. (2017), Bryce Harper (2011), Christian Yelich (2011), and Andrew McCutcheon (2006). Only one of those prospects (Adael Amador, last year with Single-A Fresno - Rockies) also drew 80+ walks, as Zavala has... He ranks 6th in all of MiLB in walks (93)... Juan Soto leads MLB in walks.

TYLER ROBERTSON: 3 consecutive 2-hit games.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: Since July 25 (32 G), slashing .258 / .352 / .427 (.779 OPS) with 7 doubles, 1 triple, 4 homers, and 18 RBIs.

KERVIN PICHARDO: Since July 21 (25 G), slashing .333 / .407 / .494 (901 OPS) with 4 doubles, 3 homers, and 14 RBIs.

