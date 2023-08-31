Fort Wayne Downs South Bend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The TinCaps broke a tie score with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on their way to a dramatic 8-5 win over the South Bend Cubs at Parkview Field on Thursday night in front of 6,725 fans. With nine games remaining in the regular season, Fort Wayne trails the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) by 1 1/2 games.

With the score tied, 5-5, third baseman Carlos Luis led off the home eighth with a double to left-center field. Two batters later with one out, shortstop Kervin Pichardo singled to right-center field for the go-ahead run. Then catcher Colton Bender, on a 1-0 pitch, crushed a two-run homer to left-center field that made it 8-5.

Bender finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs. He also had a run-scoring single in the fourth that at the time tied the game, 4-4. Fort Wayne is now 18-10 in games Bender has started at catcher this season.

The 'Caps and Cubs traded runs over the first half of the game.

First baseman Griffin Doersching powered Fort Wayne (31-26 second half, 63-60 overall) to a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

South Bend (22-34, 52-69) bounced back with four runs in the fourth to go in front.

But the TinCaps rallied immediately with three runs in their half of the fourth to go back in front. Luis had an RBI groundout before Bender's game-tying knock. Doersching then scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-4, only for the Cubs to equalize in the fifth.

After Miguel Cienfuegos pitched into the fifth inning, Ethan Routzahn worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Johan Gonzalez tossed a scoreless eighth and Cole Paplham pitched a perfect ninth inning for his third save in as many tries since being promoted from Single-A Lake Elsinore two weeks ago.

Next Game: Friday, Sept. 1 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Dylan Lesko (No. 4 Padres prospect)

Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Brody McCullough (No. 29 Cubs prospect)

