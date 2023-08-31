Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Great Lakes)

Thursday, August 31, 2023lGame # 57 (123)

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (28-28, 61-61) at Great Lakes Loons (27-29, 72-49)

RH Jose Acuña (7-3, 3.61) vs. LH Justin Wrobleski (4-4, 2.93)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the third game of a six-game series.

Season Series: Dayton 10, Great Lakes 10 (at Dow Diamond: Dayton 6, Great Lakes 2).

Last Game: Wednesday: Great Lakes 11, Dayton 1. The Loons put together four multi-run innings on the way to evening the series. Dayton's Austin Hendrick blasted his third home run in the last two games, but the Dragons could collect only four hits in the game.

Current Series (August 29-Sept. 3 at Great Lakes): Dayton is 1-1 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .215 batting average; 3.5 runs/game; 5 home runs; 1 stolen base; 7.94 ERA; 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in fourth place, four and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division with 10 games to play. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half.

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick now ranks tied for second on the Dragons career home run list with 28. The club record is 30 by Chris Williamson, who played for the Dragons in 2000-02. Williamson's top season was 2002 when he hit 22. Hendrick has 14 home runs for the Dragons in 2023 after hitting 14 in 2022. Hendrick is tied with Randy Ruiz and Samone Peters with 28. No player who had played for the Dragons after 2002 had hit more than 26 in his Dragons career prior to Hendrick.

Ruben Ibarra over his last 14 games is batting .321 with three home runs, three doubles, and 11 runs batted in.

Zach Maxwell over his last four games: 7.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 11 SO.

Braxton Roxby over his last 28 G (since May 14): 3-2, 1.54 ERA, 4 saves, 41 IP, 24 H, 16 BB, 47 SO, .166 opponent's average.

Prospecting: The Dragons roster includes three players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by MLB.com, headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop ranked as the Reds #3 prospect. Arroyo, age 20, is among the 10 youngest position players to have played in the MWL this season, and the youngest among players with at least 200 at-bats. Dragons third baseman Sal Stewart is ranked as the Reds #8 prospect by MLB.com. Dragons second baseman Carlos Jorge is ranked as the Reds #10 prospect by MLB.com. Additionally, outfielder Hector Rodriguez is ranked as the Reds #17 prospect by MLB.com while Austin Hendrick is ranked #29.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, Sept. 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (3-6, 4.07) at Great Lakes RH Jerming Rosario (6-5, 5.37)

Saturday, Sept. 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (2-2, 3.10 w/Daytona) at Great Lakes LH Maddux Bruns (0-6, 4.87)

Sunday, Sept. 3 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-7, 5.14) at Great Lakes RH Hyun-il Choi (4-3, 2.98)

