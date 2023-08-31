Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: September 5-10

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The last homestand of the 2023 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers regular season starts on September 5. The Cedar Rapids Kernels are the opponents for six games at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium with you invited as a special guest. Make sure to get to the stadium to take in every last second of Timber Rattlers baseball that you possibly can before the season is finished.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT! College Nights are planned for Tuesday and Thursday to complement the other scheduled promotions on those nights during the homestand. College students may purchase a ticket to games on these nights for $2 with a valid student ID at the ticket office or online here.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 at 6:40pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance; T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Neuroscience Group, College Night: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Neuroscience Group Field T-Shirt from Neuroscience Group on the final Bang for Your Buck Night of the season. Bang for Your Buck is courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Fans who are 21 or older may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 at 12:10pm; Silver Foxes Special for Fans 55 and Older Plus Military Personnel presented by Network Health: Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Reversible Bucket Hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 at 6:40pm; Full-Size Replica Batting Helmet Giveaway presented by Titletown; Craft Brews & Brats from by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score; UWGB College Night: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a full-size replica Timber Rattlers batting helmet from Titletown. The final Craft Brews & Brats Night of the year presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score is happening at this game. Sixteen-ounce craft beers from local brewing companies are available to fans who are 21 and older for $3. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 on Thursday. Green Bay Men's Basketball Coach Sundance Wicks and members of the Phoenix team will be at this game to meet fans as they prepare to start their 2023-2024 season. Coach Wicks will throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the game.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 at 6:40pm; Dinosaur Night w/ T-Rex Appearance; Old Fashioned Friday presented by 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Dinosaurs are back on this special night at the ballpark with a special appearance by T-Rex along with more Jurassic surprises. Old Fashioned Friday from 101.1 WIXX has select canned cocktails are available for half price to fans of legal drinking age. There are postgame fireworks for everyone and post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 at 6:40pm; Bratoberfest with Tim Dillard Bobblehead presented by Cher-Make; 101.1 WIXX Family Night with Stacey Hennessey, Century 21 Affiliated; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: There are so many ways to celebrate Bratoberfest this year! The first 1,000 fans through the gates for this game will receive a Bobblehead featuring Tim Dillard shooting the Bratzooka! courtesy of Cher-Make. Players and coaches will put on the amazing Wisconsin Brats uniforms for the game. The jerseys will be up for bid in auctions at this link starting September 5. Half of the jerseys are available in an auction that ends on September 10 at 6:30pm CDT with the other half of the jerseys in an auction that ends on September 10 at 7:00pm CDT. Family Night with 101.1 WIXX and Stacey Hennesey Century 21 Affiliate means a postgame fireworks display. Kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 at 12:10pm; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Team Poster Giveaway courtesy of Blue Print Service Company; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Bug Tussel; Postgame Autographs: Please note the special start time of 12:10pm for this game! That means an early start to the day with gates to the stadium opening at 10:30am. Be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game and receive a Team Poster giveaway from Blue Print Service Company. There is also an early start time for Catch on the Field presented by Bug Tussel at 11:00am. During the game, Wisconsin players and coaches put on their Brewers Sunday jerseys and hats for the final time as part of Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan. These jerseys will be up for bid in auctions at this link starting Thursday, September 7. Half of the jerseys are available in an auction that ends on Sunday, September 17 at 6:30pm CDT with the other half of the jerseys in an auction that ends on September 17 at 7:00pm CDT. Players will be available for one last autograph session after the game.

