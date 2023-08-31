Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Neuroscience Group Renew Stadium Naming Rights Agreement

August 31, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Neuroscience Group and Third Base Ventures have reached an agreement to extend the naming rights to the home stadium of Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for ten more years. The ballpark has been known as Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium since the original agreement was announced on January 14, 2014.

"Neuroscience Group was founded in 1991 and we have been season ticket holders since the Appleton Foxes became the Timber Rattlers and debuted in the new stadium in 1995," said Dr. Steven J. Price, Neurologist and Practice Administrator at Neuroscience Group. "Our mission is to improve lives, and we have experienced the way the Timber Rattlers and Fox Cities Stadium enhance our community and the quality of life for those living in northeast Wisconsin. We have enjoyed our partnership over the past 10 years, and we are proud to continue that partnership by renewing our sponsorship of Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. "

Neuroscience Group is a multi-specialty physician practice focused on the comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of all aspects of the nervous system. They provide complete brain, spine, and pain care services under one roof. The Neuroscience Group was established by neurosurgeon Thomas A. Lyons MD, FACS. Neuroscience Group has offices in Appleton and Neenah with multiple satellite clinics throughout Northeastern Wisconsin.

To celebrate the field naming rights extension, Neuroscience Group will provide 1,000 tickets to fans for the game on Tuesday, September 5. Tickets are free with a maximum of four tickets per order. Fans may order these tickets online starting at 10:00am on Friday, September 1. Details on this offer will be available on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers social media accounts. The first 1,000 fans to attend the game on September 1 will receive a Neuroscience Group Field T-shirt from Neuroscience Group.

"It is amazing how fast the past ten years have gone, but that tends to happen when you are working with great people," said Rob Zerjav, President & CEO of Third Base Ventures. "The Neuroscience Group has been an amazing partner and we could not be more excited or proud to continue our relationship with them for another ten years. They have exceeded what we could have hoped for in a partnership and we hope we have done the same for them."

"The Timber Rattlers mission is to create the best entertainment experience in Wisconsin and with partners like the Neuroscience Group, we can continue to expand on the stadium and make Neuroscience Group Field not only one of the best sports venues in Wisconsin, but one of the best in the country," said Zerjav.

Neuroscience Group Field opened in 1995 as the replacement for Goodland Field. The ballpark has received several improvements over the years, including a major renovation last offseason with the completion of a 360-degree concourse, new outfield seating areas, the Capital Credit Union Slide, a nearly 15,000 square-foot clubhouse, and an agility field of over 7,000 square feet.

The Timber Rattlers continue their road trip to Beloit this evening. Wisconsin will start their final homestand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 5 against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Game time is 6:40pm.

Individual tickets for the remaining home games of the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Season Ticket Packages for the 2024 season are available now, too! The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.