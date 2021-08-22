TinCaps Game Information: August 22 at West Michigan

August 22, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (45-50) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (45-50)

Sunday, Aug. 22 (2:00 p.m.) | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, Mich. | Game 6 of 6 in Series | Road Game 48 of 60 | Game 96 of 120

LHP Noel Vela (4.15 ERA) vs. LHP Adam Wolf (4.14 ERA)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Mike Maahs) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps won their 2nd game in a row in West Michigan, beating the Whitecaps 2-1. Relievers Gabe Morales and Chase Walter made their Fort Wayne debuts, combining for six innings on one-run ball. Closer Wen-Hua Sung picked up his 4th save of the year with a scoreless 9th.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: We're in the final quarter of the Minor League Baseball schedule. The regular season ends on Sept. 19. The clubs with the 2 best records in the 12-team High-A Central will meet in a best-of-5 championship. Entering today, the Quad Cities River Bandits are in first place at 62-31. The Cedar Rapids Kernels have the second-best record at 53-42. The TinCaps are 8 games back of the Kernels with 25 games remaining. In terms of the East Division, just for bragging rights, Fort Wayne is 6 back of the Lake County Captains (51-44).

SENSING A PATTERN: This week marks the 3rd series in a row that the TinCaps have lost the majority of its games during the front half of a six-game series and came back to take Games 4 and 5. With a win today, it would be the 2nd week in a row that the TinCaps lost the front three games of the series, only to sweep the weekend three.

PITCHING IMPROVING: Over their last 38 games since July 9, TinCaps pitchers have the second lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A at 3.51, as the team has gone 21-18. Over their first 56 games, they ranked 10th/12 in High-A Central at 5.26, and had a 24-32 record. In this time, 'Caps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers in High-A: 18. The 2nd fewest home runs allowed: West Michigan, with 27.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 178 after 2 more last night. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 26.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps trail only Wisconsin in the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For more context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.9%). The Padres rank 3rd (10%).

LITTLE POWER: Outfielder Grant Little hit his first MiLB home run Friday night. Little hit 14 homers over 2 seasons at Texas Tech, including 12 in his final year before being drafted by the Padres. This past winter he hit 2 homers in 21 games in the Australian Baseball League with the Adelaide Giants. Friday was the 168th game of his MiLB career.

HOT SHEET: First baseman Yorman Rodriguez has reached base safely in 7 consecutive games ... Tyler Malone has reached safely in 16 of the 18 games he's played with the TinCaps. Of his 11 hits, he has 6 doubles and a HR...Ethan Skender has reached safely in 18 consecutive starts. Since July 23, he's batted .333 with a .481 OBP and .960 OPS (5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, 10 RBIs).

NEW GRASS TO ROAM: Luis Almanzar played right field on Friday for the first time in his MiLB career, and played left field for the first time in 2021 on Saturday night. This season, Almanzar has played 47 games at first base. In prior seasons with Fort Wayne he also has played third base. At the short-season and rookie levels he's played second base, shortstop, and 5 games in left field in the AZL in 2019.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (30).

CATCH 'EM ALL: Adam Kerner leads High-A Central catchers in runners caught stealing with 25. He's done that in 46 starts behind the plate.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 13-7 in games decided by 1 run, and 7-10 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 3-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.