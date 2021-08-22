Aaron Rozek Assigned to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the addition of pitcher Aaron Rozek from the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney disseminated the move.

Rozek owns 46 strikeouts compared to two walks over stints with three different Twins affiliates this year. He made eight appearances including three starts for Fort Myers. The southpaw won his only outing with the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge July 11 versus the Northwest Arkansas Naturals after pitching twice for the Rookie-Level Florida Complex League Twins. Minnesota signed Rozek as a minor-league free agent June 24.

The 2021 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players along with nine individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Sunday as the Kernels host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in the finale of a six-game homestand. Cedar Rapids right-hander Ryan Shreve (4-2, 3.10) will start versus Wisconsin right-hander TJ Shook (0-0, -.--). Broadcast coverage will be available on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

A pregame parade beginning at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Reader Recognition Day will feature the 1,000-minute readers in the Kernels Summer Reading Program. Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Great Clips and Z102.9 will take place along with the final round of Baseball Bingo sponsored by the Ox Yoke Inn with this season's previous winners competing during the contest. Kids can runs the bases and play catch in the outfield after the tilt.

