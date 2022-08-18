TinCaps Game Information: August 18 vs. Dayton

Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-26, 45-65) vs. Dayton Dragons (13-29, 52-56)

Thursday, Aug. 18 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Home Game 57 of 66 | Game 111 of 132

RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 21 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Jean Correa

TV: Comcast 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Justin Libey) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Ben Shulman)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost, 10-2, to the Dayton Dragons, due to a season-worst 5 errors. Wyatt Ulrich was a bright spot, collecting his first 2 TinCaps hits. Carlos Luis also had a double and an RBI single.

RYAN BERGERT: Ranks 4th in the Midwest League in games started (20). He's 17th in the league in innings pitched (84.1). Among those who've pitched at least 80 innings, Bergert ranks 5th in K/BB (3.4), 6th in K/9 (11.3) and 8th in K% (28%). He's averaged merely 3.3 BB/9, with an 8% BB%. Bergert actually has the 4th lowest xFIP in the circuit.

PROSPECT WATCH: Dayton shortstop Noelvi Marte is MLB.com's second-rated Reds prospect and ranked as the No. 18 prospect overall in baseball. The 20-year-old from the Dominican Republic was the key return piece for big league pitcher Luis Castillo in a trade with the Mariners on July 30. MLB.com's scouting report says, "Marte has ridiculous raw power, as the young shortstop can go toe-to-toe with just about anyone in batting practice displays."

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps have used 24 position players and 31 pitchers this season, for 55 players total.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the MWL in games played (105), 5th in walks (61), and 8th in stolen bases (25).

JOSHUA MEARS: Since returning to Fort Wayne on July 26 (18 games), he's slashed .313 / .353 / .656 (1.009 OPS) with 6 homers, 4 doubles, 14 RBIs, and 12 runs scored, while also becoming the primary center fielder on defense.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps lead the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (43 CS). Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 27, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 12, and Adam Kerner has caught 4.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 34-19 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 11-46 when they don't (19%)... Fort Wayne is 13-14 in 1-run games, 7-16 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 208 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 53 this season. That list grew Friday as Wynton Bernard was called up to the Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque. Bernard, a 31-year-old outfielder, played for the TinCaps in 2013... The alumni list also features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: Tonight is a Rudy's Thirsty Thursday, meaning $2 domestic drafts and other drink specials... Friday is Star Wars Night with character appearances, as the team will wear Baby Yoda jerseys that are being auctioned off at TinCapsJersey.com with proceeds to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation... There will be postgame fireworks both Friday (Michael Kinder and Sons) and Saturday (1-800-Got-Junk)... The homestand concludes with a Sunday matinee when fans have a chance to win a San Diego Padres-style TinCaps jersey.

