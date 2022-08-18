Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 23-28

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are not coasting into the end of the season. The Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers have so much planned for six games against the Lansing Lugnuts from August 23 through August 28. There are giveaways - including a baseball card featuring Brewers outfield prospect Jackson Chourio, alternate jerseys, and appearances by your Olympic Hero and professional wrestling legend Kurt Angle, Twinstunts, Jim Paschke, and Bango on the menu.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 at 6:40pm; Monarch Specialty Jersey with Auction; CPR at the Ballpark with American Heart Association, Ascension, Gold Cross Ambulance Service, and ThedaCare; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100: Timber Rattlers players and coaches will be wearing jerseys based on Monarch, a new show debuting on FOX this starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins. The auction for these jerseys is live at this link. Fans may bid on the jersey of their choice between now and Wednesday, August 24. The American Heart Association, Ascension, Gold Cross Ambulance, and ThedaCare present CPR Night with demonstrations of Hands-Only CPR. Local survivors of cardiac arrest will also be recognized prior to the game. This is a Bang for Your Buck Night with NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24 at 12:10pm; Kids Rock the Ballpark; Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka and Fleet Farm; Silver Foxes Special presented by Aspire Senior Living: This is a day for people (and dogs) of all ages! Summer is almost over, and school is almost back in session. Time for the Kids to Rock the Ballpark one more time on this afternoon game with fun, giveaways, and surprises for the kids. The Silver Foxes Special from Aspire is for fans aged 55 and older to receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers seat cushion, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25. This offer is not available online. Fans must redeem the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152. Wednesday afternoon is also a Bark in the Park game presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka and Fleet Farm. The left field berm will be set aside for dogs and their families to enjoy the game. Admission for dogs is free as long owners sign a waiver that their good doggos are current on their vaccinations (Rabies, DHLP, Parvo, and Bordetella).

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25 at 6:40pm; Dinosaur Night with Safari Whiffer Bobblehead Giveaway from Engage Orthodontics; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a bobblehead of Whiffer from Engage Orthodontics. It's not a regular Whiffer bobblehead. This one is of the Timber Rattlers mascot dressed and ready to go on a Dinosaur Safari on Dinosaur Night at the ballpark. There will be other prehistoric surprises and fun for fans, too. Once you are in the ballpark enjoy a Craft Brews & Brats Night from Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce craft beer for $3. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $2.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26 at 6:40pm; Los Cascabeles Night with Jersey Auction and Bobbleboy Bobblehead Giveaway from Asphalt Seal & Repair and Pepsi; Fireworks presented by Johnson Financial Group; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: This is your last chance to see Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin in action this season. The Timber Rattlers put on their Copa de la Diversiόn jerseys for this game. The auction for these jerseys starts on Thursday, August 25 and you may make your bid until the evening of Sunday, August 28. The first 500 fans to attend this game will receive the Cascabeles Bobbleboy Bobblehead from Opening Night courtesy of Asphalt Seal & Repair and Pepsi. There are plans for other celebrations of Hispanic culture during the game. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price as part of a Supper Club Friday from Arty's and 101.1 WIXX once they are inside. Johnson Financial Group presents postgame fireworks, and after the fireworks, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27 at 6:40pm; Wrestling Night with Kurt Angle Appearance and VIP Opportunity; Family Night presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated with 101.1 WIXX; Postgame Fireworks courtesy of Tundraland; Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Are the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers bringing in your Olympic Hero Kurt Angle to celebrate Wrestling Night? Oh, it's true. It's true! Kurt Angle is recording The Kurt Angle Show podcast in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club from 3:00pm to 4:30pm. There are two ticket options. Fans may attend the podcast and receive a box seat ticket for $39. If you are looking for a VIP experience with the WWE Hall of Famer there is an option to attend the podcast, get into a special meet-and greet with Kurt Angle starting after the podcast until around 6:00pm, and a box seat ticket for $79. Either option may be purchased at this link using promo code "Angle" and selecting either VIP or Podcast. Kurt Angle will be available for limited autographs and photos during the game, too. Tundraland presents postgame fireworks with Kids Run the Bases post-fireworks for children twelve and under courtesy of Meijer on a Family Night from Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated and 101.1 WIXX.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28 at 1:10pm; Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan; Wisconsin DOT Stunt Twins Performance; Jackson Chourio Baseball Card Giveaway courtesy of Boldt; Jim Paschke and Bango Appearances; Pregame Catch on the Field courtesy of Chick-fil-A; Postgame Autographs sponsored by Tundraland: The fun begins before you even get into the ballpark. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation presents a pregame motorcycle stunt performance by Sawyer and Shannon Schmidtman of Twinstunts outside the stadium. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a baseball card featuring Jackson Chourio. Legendary Milwaukee Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke and legendary Bucks mascot Bango will be at the game to meet fans for pictures and autographs, too. This is a Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan. Players and coaches will wear their Brewer-themed jerseys for this game. Chick-fil-A presents pregame catch on the field from noon to 12:30pm. Players are available for autographs courtesy of Tundraland after the game.

Tickets for all remaining home games in the 2022 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium now! The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and at 10:00am on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is home.

