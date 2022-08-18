Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

August 18, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, August 18, 2022 l Game # 109 (43)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-29, 52-56) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-26, 45-65)

RH Jean Correa (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Ryan Bergert (2-8, 6.08)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 9, Fort Wayne 5 (at Fort Wayne: Dragons 6, TinCaps 2).

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 10, Fort Wayne 2. Jose Torres, Mat Nelson, and Austin Hendrick all hit home runs while Torres and Nelson each had three hits as the Dragons snapped a six-game losing streak. Dayton's 10 runs matched their total for the previous four games combined. The Dragons had 13 hits and scored runs in each of the first five innings, building a 9-0 lead over that time. Chase Petty was outstanding as the Dayton starting pitcher, working 4.2 innings and striking out seven. He was charged with one run, an inherited runner who scored after Petty left the game.

Top Prospects Join Dragons: The Dragons have made 39 roster moves since the MLB all-star break on July 20, receiving the top three prospects currently on the roster. The new arrivals include the following players: Blue-chip prospect Noelvi Marte, who was acquired from the Mariners in the trade involving MLB all-star Luis Castillo. Marte is ranked as the Reds #2 prospect by both Baseball America and MLB.com (behind Elly De La Cruz); Starting pitcher Chase Petty, acquired in spring training from the Twins for MLB all-star Sonny Gray and was the Twins first round draft pick in 2021 (Reds #8 by Baseball America and #9 by MLB.com); Outfielder Jay Allen, the 30th overall selection in the 2021 draft (Reds #12 by MLB.com; #16 by Baseball America).

Team and Player Notes:

Dayton has hit 130 home runs, second highest total in franchise history. The club record is 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season. The Dragons are on a pace to hit 156 on the year (130-game season).

The Dragons have had five players hit at least 10 home runs this season (Elly De La Cruz, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Austin Hendrick), matching the most with 10+ in a season in franchise history. In 2001 and 2004, the Dragons also had five with 10+ home runs. Garrett Wolforth, with nine home runs, could give the Dragons six with 10+ for the first time in Dragons history.

In 2022, 60 players have appeared in at least one game for the Dragons, a new club record. The previous record was 59, in 2021.

Steven Leyton has hit safely in five straight games, batting .412 (7 for 17) with two home runs and three doubles.

Jose Torres over his last 13 games is batting .340 (18 for 53) with three home runs and two doubles.

Tyler Callihan in his last three games has gone 5 for 13 (.385) with three doubles.

Myles Gayman over his 15 appearances since May 26 has posted a 2.16 ERA (33.1 IP, 25 H, 8 R, 6 BB, 33 SO).

Jayvien Sandridge since arriving from Daytona has made six relief appearances, tossing 9.1 innings and allowing just one run.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 19 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 2.25) at Fort Wayne LH Jackson Wolf (6-6, 3.96)

Saturday, August 20 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (4-3, 4.22) at Fort Wayne RH Jose Espada (0-2, 3.22)

Sunday, August 21 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-6, 5.03) at Fort Wayne RH Garrett Hawkins (0-0, 15.00)

