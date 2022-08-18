Lake County's Late Push Downs West Michigan

(Comstock Park, MI) - The Lake County Captains (62-47) dominated the final three innings scoring four runs and allowing no runs to the West Michigan Whitecaps (59-52) in a 7-3 victory on a sunny Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark. The Captains and Whitecaps are now tied atop the Midwest League East Second Half Standings.

Both starters Lake County's Jack Leftwich and West Michigan's Garrett Burhenn each worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first two innings. Both teams would then score three runs in the third.

In the top of the third, Connor Kokx reached on a broken-bat single to left and Angel Martinez bunted aboard. After recording two outs, Petey Halpin speared a ball up the middle into right-center, an error by the right fielder helped bring across Kokx and Martinez. Halpin would score from second on a wild pitch that bounced to the back wall behind home, later in the frame.

The Whitecaps in the bottom of the third, had two runners reach on a hit by pitch and walk. Two singles followed that delivering three runs, to knot up the score.

The Captains left three runners on through the next four innings against four different West Michigan pitchers. Jack Leftwich worked two scoreless innings and finished five. The Whitecaps loaded the bases against Davis Sharpe in the bottom of the seventh, but the right-hander forced a groundball to end the frame.

In the eighth, Lake County broke the tie. Petey Halpin doubled to lead off the inning, moved to third on a groundout, and was plated by a Gabriel Rodriguez grounder.

Davis Sharpe took the ball for the eighth and looked to complete three innings for the first time since July 7th. The 2021 13th Round pick threw a 12-pitch 1-2-3 inning, which ended with his third strikeout.

A wild pitch and a two-run double from Alexfri Planez brought it to a four-run advantage in the top of the ninth. Trey Benton worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth to cap off the Whitecaps.

Game four between the Captains and Whitecaps is tomorrow Friday, August 19th, first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

