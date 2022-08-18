Bats Held Quiet in Bandits' Shutout Loss

Peoria, Illinois - The Quad Cities mustered just three hits on Thursday night, as they fell to the Peoria Chiefs 5-0 at Dozer Park.

After two scoreless innings to start his night, including three of his six strikeouts, William Fleming ran into trouble twice against Peoria's Jacob Buchberger, who not only gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead in the third with a solo blast, but plated three more runs in the fourth with a three-run shot.

Mack Chambers also helped with Peoria's four-run fourth with an RBI double, one of seven hits charged to Fleming.

Despite loading the bases with three walks in the first inning, Quad Cities was held off the board through the first 5.0 innings by Peoria starter Austin Love, who struck out eight and allowed just two hits.

Although Caden Monke, Parker Harm, and Anderson Paulino combined for four scoreless innings out of the Bandits' bullpen, the offense collected just two base runners over the final third of the game, with Nathanael Heredia and Chris Gerard keeping the shut in tact from the sixth inning on.

Love (7-11) earned his seventh win of the season for the Chiefs, while Fleming (1-4) allowed all five Peoria runs over his 4.0-inning start.

Quad Cities will look to even the series at two games each on Friday, as they'll send Rylan Kaufman (1-6, 5.68) against Dionys Rodriguez (3-11, 4.59) for a 6:35pm first pitch at Dozer Park.

