Ruiz's Big Night Not Enough for TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Right fielder Agustín Ruiz homered and hit an RBI triple, but the TinCaps lost to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 5-2, on Thursday night at Parkview Field in front of a crowd of 5,512 fans.

Dayton (14-29, 53-56) scored four runs in the fourth inning and held on from there.

Fort Wayne (18-27, 45-66) got on the board in the home fourth with Ruiz's fourth High-A homer of the season.

However, the Dragons built their lead back up to 5-1 with a run in the fifth.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Ruiz ripped a triple to right field to score first baseman Cole Cummings from first.

Meanwhile, catcher Anthony Vilar had the home team's only other two hits, a pair of singles. He also drew a walk.

Ryan Bergert started for the TinCaps and went the first five innings with five strikeouts. Keegan Collett K-ed six in three no-run frames, while Seth Mayberry spun a scoreless eighth.

