Ruiz's Big Night Not Enough for TinCaps
August 18, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Right fielder Agustín Ruiz homered and hit an RBI triple, but the TinCaps lost to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 5-2, on Thursday night at Parkview Field in front of a crowd of 5,512 fans.
Dayton (14-29, 53-56) scored four runs in the fourth inning and held on from there.
Fort Wayne (18-27, 45-66) got on the board in the home fourth with Ruiz's fourth High-A homer of the season.
However, the Dragons built their lead back up to 5-1 with a run in the fifth.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Ruiz ripped a triple to right field to score first baseman Cole Cummings from first.
Meanwhile, catcher Anthony Vilar had the home team's only other two hits, a pair of singles. He also drew a walk.
Ryan Bergert started for the TinCaps and went the first five innings with five strikeouts. Keegan Collett K-ed six in three no-run frames, while Seth Mayberry spun a scoreless eighth.
Next Game: Friday, Aug. 19 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.) -- Star Wars Night
TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jackson Wolf (No. 15 Padres prospect)
Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Javi Rivera
Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV
Listen: 1380TheFan.com
Tickets: TinCapsTickets.com
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 18, 2022
- Bats Held Quiet in Bandits' Shutout Loss - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Lake County's Late Push Downs West Michigan - Lake County Captains
- Ruiz's Big Night Not Enough for TinCaps - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Lake County's Late Push Downs West Michigan - Lake County Captains
- Loons Lambast Lugnuts with 12-Run Frenzy - Great Lakes Loons
- Buchberger Homers Twice, Chiefs Blank Bandits - Peoria Chiefs
- Keith, Loons Launch Past Lugnuts, 12-3 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Cedar Rapids Solo Homer Stops Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- South Bend Shuts Down Beloit - Beloit Sky Carp
- Callihan, Triana Lead Dragons to 5-2 Win in Fort Wayne - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: August 18 vs. Dayton - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 23-28 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- Alvarez Wins First MiLB Game, 6-3 over Loons - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.