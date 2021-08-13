TinCaps Game Information: August 13 vs. South Bend

Fort Wayne TinCaps (40-47) vs. South Bend Cubs (40-46)

Friday, Aug. 13 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Home Game 46 of 60 | Game 88 of 120

LHP Danny Denz (1.77 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Clarke (4.15 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps were no-hit by the Cubs in a 3-0 loss. Fort Wayne starter Carlos Guarate went a career-long 6 1/3 innings, with his only run allowed coming in the seventh. The 'Caps drew 2 walks and had a hit by pitch. All of South Bend's runs came in the seventh.

CORN CONNECTIONS: The eyes of the baseball world were fixed on ears of corn in Iowa on Thursday night as the Yankees and White Sox play. TinCaps hitting coach Jonathan Mathews is from Centerville, Iowa, in the southern part of the state, about 3.5 hours from the Field of Dreams in Dyersville. His son, Merrick, just led Centerville High School to Iowa's 2A state championship game last month. Soon Merrick will be following the path of his dad and grandfather (Rick, a scout for the Rockies) by playing collegiately at Indian Hills in Iowa... When Jonathan was a coach for the Padres in 2017, for "Players Weekend," San Diego players gave Mathews the nickname "Corn Boy" for the back of his jersey.

PITCHING IMPROVING: Over their last 31 games, since July 9, TinCaps pitchers have the lowest ERA in all of 30 teams High-A at 3.38, as the team has gone 16-15. (Over their first 56 games, they ranked 10th out of 12 in High-A Central at 5.26, and had a 24-32 record.) In this time, 'Caps pitchers have also yielded the fewest home runs in High-A (16).

SWAGG CHAIN: With Tirso Ornelas' home run Tuesday night, the TinCaps debuted their new "swagg chain," inspired by their parent club, the Padres. The spinning swagg chain features the team's apple logo blinged out with holographic sequins, glitter paper, bling ribbon, gold beads, and a metal chain. Inside is an bearing that spins freely, with a magnet to ensure the logo is straight when it stops spinning. It was designed by Padres super-fans Roy and Angela Thomasson. They also created similar swagg chains for San Diego's other Minor League affiliates. Angela owns Three Elle Creations, a San Diego-based business that otherwise specializes in custom wreaths and floral home décor items.

FAMILIAR FOES: South Bend's starter Tuesday, Anderson Espinoza, was a TinCap until he was traded by the Padres to the Cubs on July 30... Cubs minor league outfield / baserunning coordinator Doug Dascenzo is also with South Bend right now. Dascenzo managed Fort Wayne from 2007-09, leading the TinCaps to the 2009 Midwest League title.

NEW CUBS PROSPECTS: Espinoza isn't the only new South Bend player acquired at the trade deadline. The Cubs also have first baseman Bryce Ball (from the Braves for Joc Pederson), outfielder Alexander Canario (from the Giants as part of the Kris Bryant deal), and pitcher Alexander Vizcaíno (from the Yankees as part of the Anthony Rizzo deal). Bailey Horn, acquired from the White Sox for Ryan Tepera, is on the IL.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 164. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 25.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps trail only Wisconsin in the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For more context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.8%). The Padres rank 3rd (9.9%).

STEALING HISTORY: Last Wednesday at Great Lakes, outfielder Grant Little set Fort Wayne's single-game franchise stolen base record with 5. The previous mark was 4, set by Jeremy Owens on April 28, 1999. Through the first 155 games of his MiLB career, Little had never stolen more than 2 bases in a game.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (27).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 12-6 in games decided by 1 run, and 7-9 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 3-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps and other teams are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the bipartisan Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

