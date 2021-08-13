Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Friday

Friday, August 13, 2021 l Game # 88

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (47-40) at Lansing Lugnuts (41-46)

RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 4.82) vs. RH Shohei Tomioka (4-5, 4.59)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the fourth game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Dayton 9, Lansing 6 (At Lansing: Dragons 6, Lugnuts 3). Current Series: Dayton 3, Lansing 0.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 7, Lansing 2. Michael Siani hit a grand slam home run while Juan Martinez and Quin Cotton added solo shots, all in the second inning, to match the team's season high for most homers in a single frame. The Dragons scored six runs in the inning, also matching a season high, to jump out to a 6-0 lead. Pitchers Carson Spiers, Evan Kravetz, and John Ghyzel combined to allow just 10 base runners.

Current Series at Lansing: The Dragons are 3-0 in the current six-game series at Lansing, outscoring the Lugnuts 29-7. They are batting .304 in the series with eight home runs. The team ERA in the series is 2.00. They have committed one error in the three games.

Dragons on the Road Trip: 6-4. Last Series at West Michigan: The Dragons went 3-4 in the last series at West Michigan. Dayton batted .254 in the series and averaged 4.4 runs per game. The team ERA in the series was 2.87. The Dragons committed seven errors in the seven games.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are tied with Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Transactions: On Thursday, pitcher Braxton Roxby rejoined the Dragons from Chattanooga, while pitcher Jacques Pucheu moved up to Chattanooga and outfielder Mariel Bautista was placed on the injured list with a sore shoulder. On Wednesday, shortstop Matt McLain, the Reds first round draft pick in 2021 out of UCLA, was promoted to Dayton from the ACL Reds. Outfielder Jack Rogers, the 2021 ninth round pick out of Sam Houston State, was also transferred to Dayton from the ACL Reds, and infielder Jonathan Willems was transferred to Dayton from Double-A Chattanooga. Meanwhile, second baseman Francisco Urbaez was promoted from Dayton to Chattanooga. On Tuesday, infielder Ivan Johnson was promoted to Dayton from Daytona, while shortstop Miguel Hernandez was promoted to Chattanooga. Utility infielder Reyny Reyes was transferred to Daytona.

First Round Fever: Shortstop Matt McLain became the latest first round draft pick to play for the Dragons when he joined the club on August 11. Recent first round picks to play for the Dragons, with their draft year, have included Nick Lodolo (2019), Jonathan India (2018), Hunter Greene (2017), Nick Senzel (2016), Tyler Stephenson (2015), Nick Howard and Alex Blandino (2014), Phillip Ervin (2013), Nick Travieso (2012), and Robert Stephenson (2011). Every Reds "true" first round pick (selected within the first 30 picks of the draft) over the last 11 drafts has played for the Dragons except 2020 first rounder Austin Hendrick, who is currently at Low-A Daytona.

Player Notes

James Free has six doubles in his last seven games. He is 9 for 26 (.346) over that period beginning July 28.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .316 over his last 23 games since July 14. He ranks third in the league in on-base percentage (.405), fourth in stolen bases (31), and fifth in runs scored (58).

Carson Spiers over his last five starts: 3-1, 2.16 ERA, 25 IP, 13 H, 6 R, 6 BB, 34 SO.

John Ghyzel over his last five relief appearances: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 SO.

Andy Fisher over his last four relief appearances: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 SO.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won four straight games and six of their last eight. With a win tonight, they would match their longest winning streak of the year.

Dragons pitchers have posted a 2.60 ERA in the 10 games on the road trip, the best team ERA in the league over the time period.

The Dayton bullpen over the last nine games has tossed 37 innings and allowed just six earned runs, a 1.46 ERA.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 57 of the 87 games they have played this season.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sat., August 14 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (2-5, 3.92) at Lansing RH Jack Cushing (6-0, 2.48)

Sun., August 15 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-0, 1.50) at Lansing RH Jorge Juan (0-2, 11.12)

