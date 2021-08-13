Loons Out-Slugged by Rattlers in Friday Loss

August 13, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







APPLETON, WI - Outscored 8-1 in the middle three innings, the Great Lakes Loons (46-42) dropped a Friday night matchup against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (42-45), 10-4 at Fox Cities Stadium. The Friday loss comes as the third of the week for the Loons, their seventh loss in their last ten games since August 3. Across 15 innings in the four games this week, Wisconsin's bullpen has allowed one earned run to Great Lakes.

Great Lakes led Friday's contest 3-1 into the fourth inning, giving up the lead in every loss this week. Jonny DeLuca hit his 21st HR of the season in the second inning, his sixth with Great Lakes in 18 games. Eddys Leonard also homered to extend the lead to begin the third inning, his second while with Great Lakes in nine games.

Despite the loss, Loons pitchers finished with 15 strikeouts. Jose Hernandez made his second start with Great Lakes in two innings Friday night striking out three batters and allowing a solo homer with two outs in his first inning to Joe Gray. Cole Percival finished with four strikeouts and a pair of walks, allowing an earned run on three hits. Percival loaded the bases in the third with one out, but held the Rattlers scoreless with back-to-back Ks to dodge the scoring threat.

In the fifth inning, Melvin Jimenez (L, 2-2) recorded two strikeouts as his only outs, allowing five runs on five hits. Kevin Malisheski allowed two earned runs on a pair of hits, walking a batter and striking out four. Jose Rudolfo made a late appearance for the final two frames, recording two strikeouts on three hits in the seventh and eighth innings.

Nick Bennett (W, 2-2) allowed all four Loons runs in five innings on the mound, striking out six batters and walking a season-high four batters. Following his final frame in the fifth, Wisconsin began their comeback inning of five runs on five hits on Jimenez, giving Bennett his second win of the season.

Nash Walters threw for the second time this week, loading the bases in his only inning on a pair of walks and a hit, facing the bottom of the Loons lineup with no outs. Walters rallied to retire the Loons in order, thanks to two strikeouts. Evan Reifert held the Loons scoreless through the seventh and eighth, striking out three batters and only allowing one hit. Taylor Floyd finished the game with two strikeouts and a walk in the ninth inning.

Wisconsin out-slugged Great Lakes, 14 hits to five. The Loons committed an error on a Brandon Lewis throw in the sixth inning. GL finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position while the Rattlers were 5-for-17 in the same department.

No lead has been safe for either club this week. Of the four games, the club to score first has gone on to lose that ballgame in three contests. Great Lakes led game one of Wednesday's doubleheader 6-1, only to fall 8-7. More of the same, the Loons led game two 3-0 before six unanswered runs to lose 6-3. The lone exception was Friday night's game, with Wisconsin scoring first and trailing 4-2 in the fifth before bringing in five runs to retake the lead.

Trailing the series three games to one, Great Lakes must win out to salvage their first interleague series of the season in Wisconsin. Game five of a six-game series begins at Fox Cities Stadium with an 8:05 P.M. EDT start time, with coverage beginning on the Loons On-Deck Circle, Built by Three Rivers, at 7:35 P.M. EDT. A pair of right-handers feature Saturday's pitching matchup with Great Lakes' Hyun-il Choi (9 IP, 3 ER, 11 K) against Wisconsin's Justin Jarvis (42.2 IP, 5.70 ERA, 35 K).

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.