TinCaps Game Information: April 7 at West Michigan Whitecaps

Fort Wayne TinCaps (0-1) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (1-0)

Friday, April 7 (12:05 pm) | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, MI | Game 2

RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Carlos Pena

Video: Bally Live app & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Derek Decker)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost on Opening Day, 1-0, despite 6 strikeouts in 3 innings from starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte, whose fastball was clocked in the high 90s.

OFF-SEASON NEWS: TinCaps President Mike Nutter won Minor League Baseball's Executive of the Year Award at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December... The TinCaps' Fort Wayne Daisies (All-American Girls Professional Baseball League) Throwback Night was a finalist for Minor League Baseball's Best Promotion... The TinCaps' Manzanas Luchadoras Hispanic Heritage series of games were also celebrated as one of the best in Minor League Baseball.

PROSPECT WATCH: TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill is the highest-rated prospect in the Midwest League, according to MLB.com, (No. 18 in MiLB). The 19-year-old Maryland native was drafted by the Padres in the 1st round (27th overall) in 2021. In spring training as the Padres had several stars playing in the World Baseball Classic, Merrill saw time in 16 big league games, slashing .286 / .316 / .314 (.630 OPS)... There are 10 other "top 30" Padres prospects on this squad.

WHAT'S OLD IS NEW: 2022 TinCaps manager Brian Esposito earned a promotion to Padres catching coach. New manager Jonathan Mathews was Fort Wayne's hitting coach from 2018-21. He spent last year as hitting coach in Triple-A El Paso... 15 of the 30 players on the roster have previously appeared with the TinCaps.

CHAMPIONSHIP MINDSET: Not only are the Padres projected to be a World Series contender this year, the core of this TinCaps team won the Single-A California League title last year with the Lake Elsinore Storm, who went 77-55 in the regular season.

FIRE UP: TinCaps outfielder Jakob Marsee grew up in Allen Park, Michigan (about 2.5 hours from here, southwest of Detroit). After playing football, basketball, and baseball at Allen Park High School, Marsee went to Central Michigan. Over the last 2 seasons, he helped lead the Chippewas to a MAC regular season title (2021) and a MAC tournament championship (2022). Before being drafted by the Padres in the 6th round last summer, Marsee played 17 games in the summer collegiate Northwoods League with the Traverse City Pit Spitters, who are under the same ownership as the Whitecaps.

PACE OF PLAY: In 2021, the average time of a 9-inning game at Parkview Field was a record high of 3 hours and 14 minutes. With new rules in place last year, the average time of a 9-inning TinCaps home game dropped to 2 hours and 33 minutes (with records dating back to 2005 - the lowest in franchise history).

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 209 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 37 on Opening Day rosters this year. The alumni list features 5 players who were selected as MLB All-Stars in 2022: Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17)... Tigers reliever Trey Wingenter was a TinCap in '16. Meanwhile, Tigers utilityman Zach McKinstry grew up in Fort Wayne. His dad (Alex) has worked for the TinCaps part-time as an usher.

