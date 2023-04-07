'Caps Coast to 8-2 Victory

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps used extra-base power and solid pitching to roll past the Fort Wayne TinCaps 8-2 on Friday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps collected five extra-base hits, including back-to-back triples, getting an early lead and control of the contest. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Carlos Pena allowed just two hits while accumulating four strikeouts through four shutout innings in the resounding victory.

West Michigan took the lead in the first inning as Chris Meyers cleared the bases with a three-run double, delivering the 'Caps a 3-0 lead. The 'Caps added to their advantage in the second, as Justice Bigbie and Danny Serretti teamed up for two consecutive triples before an RBI-single by Jace Jung, increasing the lead to 5-0. Fort Wayne responded in the fifth inning as catcher Juan Zabala roped a two-run double, slimming the 'Caps advantage to 5-2. West Michigan added valuable insurance in the fifth and sixth innings as Eduardo Valencia lifted a sacrifice fly before Ben Malgeri blasted a two-run home run, his second home run in as many games, extending the lead to 8-2. Fort Wayne failed to mount a comeback as Chavez Fernander, Bryce Tassin, and RJ Petit combined for three shutout innings with two strikeouts to secure the 8-2 victory and series win.

The Whitecaps improve to 2-0 while the TinCaps fall to 0-2. 'Caps relief pitcher Chavez Fernander (1-0) collects the win out of the West Michigan bullpen thanks to a scoreless inning, while Fort Wayne starter Victor Lizarraga (0-1) suffers his first loss, allowing five runs through 2.2 innings of work. Malgeri has hit home runs in back-to-back games for the first time in his professional career, boasting an OPS of 2.071 and leading the Midwest League in homers.

The first series of the 2023 regular season concludes on Saturday afternoon as the Whitecaps host the TinCaps at 2:00 pm. Righty Keider Montero makes his 2023 debut regular season on the mound against the TinCaps Adam Mazur. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

