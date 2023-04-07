Marsee Records Three Hits at West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Jakob Marsee racked up three hits and Juan Zabala drove in a pair Friday afternoon, but West Michigan collected 10 hits and led wire-to-wire, taking down Fort Wayne, 8-2, at LMCU Ballpark.

Marsee, the center fielder, now leads the team with four hits on the young season.

Zabala, the catcher, had two hits in his first start of the year, including a two-run double in the fifth inning to draw the TinCaps within 5-2 at the time.

First baseman Nathan Martorella also registered a double, which marked the first extra base hit for Fort Wayne.

No. 7 Padres prospect Victor Lizarraga made his High-A debut for the TinCaps and surrendered five runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched.

In relief, Bobby Milacki, who was signed by San Diego during the offseason, tossed two innings of one-hit baseball to close out the last two frames for the TinCaps.

Ethan Routzahn was efficient out of the bullpen too, throwing 25 strikes on 35 pitches after relieving Lizarraga. He allowed just one run and struck out two.

