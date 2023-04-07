Mace's Career Day, Early Run Support Lead Captains to Season-Opening Victory

April 7, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains (1-0) began their 20th season with a victory, defeating the Dayton Dragons (0-1) by a final score of 8-3 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Captains RHP Tommy Mace tied a career-high with eight strikeouts in four innings of work, allowing three hits, one earned run, and three walks.

Mace struck out the first two hitters of the night, propelling himself to a scoreless first inning. In the bottom of the first, a hit-by-pitch and two walks loaded the bases for Lake County.

Then, on the first pitch he saw at the High-A level, right fielder Jorge Burgos hit a grand slam to right field, giving the Captains an early 4-0 lead.

Dragons RHP Carson Rudd (0-1) suffered his first loss of the 2023 season, allowing one hit, four earned runs, and three walks, while striking out three.

In the third, the Dragons had a chance to get on the board, but failed to take advantage. After getting Dayton's first hit with a single, second baseman Tyler Callihan stole second base. He then stole third, and Captains third baseman Dayan Frias could not catch the throw. However, he threw Callihan out at home, which allowed Lake County to preserve its 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, two walks and a pickoff throw error gave the Captains runners on second and third. Lake County first baseman Will Bartlett then grounded into a fielder's choice, from which a Dayton missed catch error at third base allowed two runs to score. In the next at-bat, catcher Micael Ramirez hit an RBI double, putting the Captains up 7-0 through three innings.

A 1-2-3 top of the fourth saw Mace throw two more strikeouts, the second of which ended the inning and tied his career-high. In the bottom of the inning, Burgos drove in his fifth run of the night courtesy of an RBI single, giving the Captains an 8-0 lead after four innings.

For the Dragons, first baseman Jack Rogers led off the top of the fifth with a triple. In the ensuing at-bat, left fielder Justice Thompson hit an RBI double, ending Tommy Mace's night.

Lake County RHP Josh Wolf (1-0) came in for relief, walking two batters to load the bases with two outs. He then threw his second strikeout of the inning, leaving the bases loaded for Dayton to end the top of the fifth.

Wolf would throw another scoreless inning in the sixth, earning his first career High-A victory with four strikeouts, allowing one hit and two walks.

Neither team would score through the eighth inning, as Captains RHPs Alaska Abney and Lenny Torres Jr. each threw scoreless innings of relief.

In the ninth, Dayton made one last push for a comeback. Captains RHP Franco Aleman struck out the first two hitters of the inning. Then, following a Tyler Callihan walk and catcher Mat Nelson single, the Dragons' Austin Hendrick hit a two-run double, cutting their deficit to 8-3. But, in the ensuing at-bat, Aleman responded with his third strikeout of the inning, ending the game.

Up next, Lake County and Dayton will play the second of their three-game opening series tomorrow night at 6:35 PM in Eastlake. The game will also feature the Captains' first "Mascot Cup" of the season, in which Skipper, Horatio, and other fellow mascots from across the country will compete in various athletic events. Coverage of the game can be found online, and through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.