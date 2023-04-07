Lugnuts Baseball Is BACK Opening Week Homestand

April 7, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







TUESDAY, APRIL 11 @ 6:05

Opening Night! The Lug Life returns! Welcome the Nuts back to town for the 27th season of Lansing Lugnuts baseball, opening up against archrival West Michigan!

Featuring 2023 Schedule Poster Giveaway!

Tacos & Tallboys! Go Nuts for $4 tacos and $4 tallboys today and every Tuesday home game at Jackson Field!

vs. West Michigan |

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 @ 6:05

Dog Days of Summer! Every Wednesday home game, dogs are welcome to Jackson Field. So bring your dog(s), pick up a treat from guest services, and have a delightful bark in the park with us.

Featuring 2023 Schedule Poster Giveaway!

vs. West Michigan |

THURSDAY, APRIL 13 @ 6:05

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday! Cheers to you, your friends, loved ones, complete strangers, and Lugnuts baseball! Every Thursday home game, enjoy $2 draft and $5 domestic drink specials.

Featuring 2023 Schedule Poster Giveaway!

vs. West Michigan |

FRIDAY, APRIL 14 @ 6:05

White Claws and Paws! On this special Dog Days of Summer, enjoy White Claw specials with your special pup while cheering on the Nuts.

vs. West Michigan |

SATURDAY, APRIL 15 @ 6:05

Jackie Robinson Day with special Lugnuts jersey: Page Fence Giants! The Page Fence Giants were a dominant traveling Black professional baseball team from 1895-1898, predating the Negro Leagues by over two decades. Based out of Adrian, Mich., they were one of the greatest teams of their era, winning over 100 games every year and posting a winning percentage over .870. Today the Lugnuts pay tribute by wearing a facsimile of the Page Fence 1895 jersey.

vs. West Michigan |

SUNDAY, APRIL 16 @ 1:05

Capital City Market Kids Day! Today and every Sunday home game, kids are invited to enjoy inflatables and fun throughout the ballpark, followed by Kid Run the Bases after the Game, free squishy baseballs, and an Extra Inning of free ice cream, music, and hanging out with Big Lug at the Capital City Market across the street.

vs. West Michigan |

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.