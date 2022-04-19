TinCaps Game Information: April 19 at Lansing

April 19, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-4) @ Lansing Lugnuts (3-6)

Tuesday, April 19 (6:05 p.m.) | Jackson Field | Lansing, Michigan | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Away Game 4 of 66 | Game 10 of 132

RHP Adam Smith vs. LHP David Leal

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST GAME: The TinCaps beat the South Bend Cubs, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne had been lifeless offensively, with just a pair of singles, trailing 3-0. However, the game changed in the home eighth when third basemen Justin Lopez belted a go-ahead grand slam... With the victory, the 'Caps also took the series, 4 games to 2.

BEST IN THE MIDWEST: TinCaps pitchers lead the league in strikeout rate, K-ing 13.3 batters per 9 innings. 'Caps pitchers also have the 3rd lowest ERA in the MWL at 3.17.

PATIENCE, POWER & SPEED: Offensively, the TinCaps rank 2nd in OBP (.365) as they're also 2nd in walks, averaging 6.1 per game. Fort Wayne is also 2nd in home runs (9) and 3rd in SLG (.388) and OPS (.752). Fort Wayne is 3rd in stolen bases (14), too.

ROSIER RUNS: Left fielder Corey Rosier leads the MWL in walks (11). His 28% BB% is 2nd. He's also 3rd in runs (9) and 4th in stolen bases (4).

HASSELL HEROICS: Center fielder Robert Hassell leads the MWL in stolen bases (7). He also ranks 2nd in hits (14), 5th in average (.400), 5th in total bases (20), and 6th in RBIs (7).

MEARS CAN MASH: Right fielder Joshua Mears ranks 5th in the MWL in extra-base hits (5) as he's hit 2 homers and 3 homers. He's also 6th in RBIs (7).

VALLEY PEAKING: Catcher Brandon Valenzuela leads the MWL in BB% (31%). His 9 walks total are 2nd most. Valenzuela's .483 OBP ranks 7th.

DALE SUCCESS: Shortstop Jarryd Dale is 5th in the MWL in extra-base hits (5) with 2 homers, 2 doubles, and 1 triple. He's also 6th in RBIs (7) and walks (8) as his 22% BB% is 7th highest in the circuit.

NO K IN REYES: Second baseman Ripken Reyes has struck out only twice in 25 plate appearances. His 8% K% is lowest in the MWL.

TICK TOCK: The 'Caps and Cubs played a 1 hour, 59-minute game Friday night. The average time of the four 9-inning games in the series (excluding a pair of 7-inning games) was 2 hours and 21 minutes. By comparison, in 2021, the average length of a 9-inning game at Parkview Field was 3 hours and 14 minutes.

260 TO THE SHOW: Former TinCaps pitcher MacKenzie Gore became the 201st player in franchise history to appear in the big leagues on Friday night as he started for the Padres. Gore spent the 2018 season with the 'Caps, and also made 1 start with Fort Wayne last year.

ON THIS DAY: In 1993, modern Minor League Baseball arrived in the Summit City as the Fort Wayne Wizards hosted the Peoria Chiefs in the first ever game at Memorial Stadium. The Wizards played there through 2008 before moving to Parkview Field as the franchise re-branded to the TinCaps.

