Miller Time for Wisconsin in 3-2 win over Quad Cities

April 19, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers started their homestand with a 3-2 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Darrien Miller had three hits, including two doubles, drove in one run, and scored another for the Rattlers. Justin Jarvis picked up the win as he allowed one unearned run over five innings.

Wisconsin (7-3) scored twice in the first inning to grab the early lead. Sal Frelick started the frame with a single and stole second base. Tyler Black, back in the lineup after missing the Beloit series, followed with a double to left to score Frelick. Later in the inning, Miller lined a single through a drawn-in infield and Black scored for the 2-0 lead.

Quad Cities (4-6) responded with an unearned run in the top of the second. Herard Gonzalez reached on an error as the lead-off batter. A one-out walk and a wild pitch put River Bandits on second and third. Parker Bates drove in Gonzalez with a grounder to second.

Jarvis, the Wisconsin starter, allowed just that one unearned run over five innings. He walked two, struck out two, and gave up two hits as he turned over the 2-1 lead to the bullpen.

The Rattlers added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Ethan Murray drove in a run with an infield single for a 3-1 lead.

The first two Wisconsin reliever combined for three scoreless innings. Joey Matulovich entered the game in the sixth and pitched around a lead-off walk. He would strike out the final two batters of the sixth and the side in order in the seventh. Kent Hasler worked a scoreless eighth and worked around a two-out walk.

The River Bandits made the game interesting in the ninth as closer Cam Robinson walked the first batter and gave up a double to Burle Dixon to put the tying runs in scoring position with no outs. Dillan Shrum drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to left, but Dixon had to hold on at second base. Robinson struck out the next two batter to close out the game and earn his third save of the season.

Game two of the series is Wednesday afternoon. Russell Smith (0-0, 0.00) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Christian Chamberlain (0-0, 5.40) is set to start for the River Bandits. Game time is 12:10pm.

Wednesday is a Silver Foxes Special presented by Aspire Senior Living. Fans aged 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers seat cushion, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Aspire Senior Living. This offer is not available online. Fans must redeem the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152.

If you can't make it out to the stadium, there are several ways to catch the action. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starting with the pregame show at 11:50am. The broadcast is also available to subscribers of MiLB.tv.

R H E

QC 010 000 001 - 2 4 0

WIS 200 001 00x - 3 8 1

WP: Justin Jarvis (1-0)

LP: Charlie Neuweiler (0-2)

SV: Cam Robinson

TIME: 2:13

ATTN: 673

Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2022

