Dayton Dragons Announce Transactions

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Right-handed pitcher Thomas Farr has been placed on the injured list.

Infielder Jonathan Willems has been promoted from Dayton to Louisville (Triple-A).

Outfielder Albert Almora, Jr. has completed his rehab assignment and returned to Louisville.

The Dragons roster now stands at 28 players.

