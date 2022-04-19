Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in Bandits' Third-Straight Loss

Appleton, Wisconsin - The Quad Cities River Bandits lost their series opener against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday night, as they fell 3-2 and left the tying run on third base during the ninth inning at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Bandits' starter Charlie Neuweiler struggled out of the gate in the bottom of the first, allowing the first four Rattlers' hitters to reach, including RBI knocks from Tyler Black and Darrien Miller that made it 2-0 before the righty worked a double play to end the frame.

Quad Cities got its only run against Justin Jarvis in the second, when Ethan Murray's error allowed Herard Gonzalez to reach to lead off the inning. After a Dillan Shrum walk and a wild pitch, Parker Bates got the Bandits on the board with a run-scoring groundout to make it a 2-1 game.

Neither team would go on to score again against the opposing starter, as both righties worked season-high 5.0-inning starts and combined to allow seven hits with six strikeouts.

In the bottom of the sixth, Wisconsin got back on the board against newly-entered Caden Monke, who gave up back-to-back hits to start his evening, before Murray pushed the Bandits' deficit to 3-1 with an RBI groundout.

Quad Cities' bats continued to struggle against Timber Rattlers' arms with Joey Matulovich and Kent Hasler combining to punch out six in 3.0-innings before Cam Robinson came on for the save in the top of the ninth.

The River Bandits used a Gonzalez leadoff walk and Burle Dixon double to put the tying runs into scoring position with no outs and brought the game to within one on a Shrum sacrifice fly in the final frame. But Robinson struck out both Bates and Cam Williams to end the game and secure his third save of the season.

Allowing just the one unearned run, Jarvis (1-0) took home the win for Wisconsin, while Neuweiler (0-2) lost his second-straight start to begin the campaign.

Game two of the series is scheduled for 12:10pm on Wednesday afternoon as Christain Chamberlain (0-0, 5.40) will get the start for Quad Cities against the Timber Rattlers' Russell Smith (0-0, 0.00).

