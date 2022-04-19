Javier Plays Hero as Kernels Upend Peoria 4-3

Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids shortstop Wander Javier belted a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and lead the Kernels to an eventual 4-3 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday evening at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jair Camargo added multi-hit games for the Kernels as the win improves their mark to 8-2, one full game ahead of Wisconsin in the West Division standings.

Cade Povich showcased his electric stuff in a no-decision, striking out a career-best nine over 4.2 innings of work. He allowed two runs - one earned - on five hits and one walk while throwing 54 strikes on 82 pitches.

Peoria struck first with a run in the top of the first, but Encarnacion-Strand singled and later scored on a Camargo RBI single to tie things at one. The Kernels added a run an inning later as Seth Gray was hit by a pitch and came home on an Encarnacion-Strand bullet back up the middle.

The Chiefs knotted the game at two in the fourth with an unearned run, setting the stage for Javier's towering two-run blast in the sixth that was just tucked on the fair side of the foul pole.

Bradley Hanner earned the win in relief with 1.1 scoreless frames, retiring four of the five he faced. Cody Laweryson picked up his second hold with 1.1 of one-run relief, striking out a pair. Kernels closer Osiris German slammed the door with a pair of strikeouts over the final 1.2 frames.

Gray added to the heroics in the ninth, as a two-out error put men on the corners with the tying run on third for Peoria. The Kernels' first baseman made an incredible diving play to knock down a rocket down the right field line, flipping onto German for the final out of the game.

Game two of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

